2 min read

April 22, 2020

267 million stolen Facebook account information sold for chump change, scammers and hackers are giving NASA a headache, and Google has made selling free for all merchants.

Security company Cyble has been busy tracking down what happens to stolen user data. In its latest expose, it found that 267 million Facebook user profiles were sold for a mere $540. Granted, passwords weren’t a part of the package, but the stolen information still contained emails, phone numbers, and the users’ date of birth. Forbes pointed out that this information is enough to stage a mass phishing campaign to lull users into accidentally entering their passwords on a fake site.

As the public diligently seek up to date information on COVID19, hackers are leveraging the opportunity to execute all sorts of attacks. One organization that’s being hit the hardest is NASA. In a memo to its employees, the space agency warned that there has been an exponential increase in malware attacks on NASA systems and that phishing attempts on NASA employees have doubled in just a few days. Threat actors range between simple, individual attacks to powerful nation-state sponsored advanced persistent threat groups. NASA’s conundrum is a warning for all organizations to stay vigilant on cybersecurity.

Traditional retail has taken a massive hit due to the pandemic. Non-essential businesses were ordered to close to stop the virus from spreading. Consequently, online shopping is booming, but small businesses are having trouble scaling their online sales to match brick and mortar foot traffic. Responding to their needs, Google has made selling on its platform free for all merchants large and small. The company has vowed to prominently feature free listings on “shopping” section on the Google search engine.

I'm Alex Coop, thanks for listening.