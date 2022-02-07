3 min read

Verizon and AT&T to once again pause 5G rollout near airports, Meta warned that it may have to shut down Facebook and Instagram in Europe due to data frameworks, and former Evernote CEO is still unimpressed with the Metaverse.

For the third time, Verizon and AT&T have paused their 5G network rollouts near U.S. airports to avoid potential airline disruptions. After multiple airlines, along with the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration, had warned that the carrier’s 5G network frequencies could interfere with flight instruments, the carriers have agreed to pause their network rollouts. The airlines stated that the new 5G networks could disrupt instruments such as altimeters, which are used in low visibility operations. The duration of the pause hasn’t been disclosed, but the various parties involved will be working on a permanent solution.

Meta warned that it may have to shut down Facebook and Instagram in Europe if it can’t transfer and store data on U.S. servers. According to CityA.M., the issue stems from the privacy framework Meta is using to transfer data between the U.S. and Europe. Its current privacy agreements are under heavy review in the European Union. In a report to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Meta said that if it can’t use the current regulatory agreements or other alternatives, it may no longer be able to “offer its most significant products and services” in the EU, which encompasses Facebook and Instagram.

Former Evernote CEO Phil Libin has once again raised skepticism around Meta’s vision of its metaverse. In a Business Insider article, he said was disappointed by his experience with Meta’s Horizon Workroom, Meta’s virtual reality workspace. Moreover, he said the experience was only tolerable for a few minutes. Libin has previously questioned the hype surrounding the metaverse, not just Meta’s, but others as well. He had previously equated the hype to communist propaganda, and his most recent experience still has him unconvinced.

Now for something a bit different. Over 1,000 Dutch residents are planning to egg Jeff Bezos’ superyacht in protest. The conflict arose from the possibility that a historical bridge may need to be dismantled so Bezos’ $500 million ship could sail through Rotterdam. Evidently, the locals weren’t pleased with the situation, so they’ve decided to throw eggs at the cruiser as it passes in protest. Business Insider reports that 1,200 people are interested in going, with 4900 more paying close attention. The event is scheduled for June 1.

