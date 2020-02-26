2 min read

The Mozilla Firefox browser just received a privacy boost by employing encrypted DNS, Intuit has decided to fold Credit Karma under its wings for $7.1 billion, and the EU recommends the popular messaging app to curb data leaks.



it's Wednesday, February 26th

Trending on Google, Mozilla is switching over to an encrypted domain name system (DNS for short) in the U.S. Whereas most of today’s browsers use HTTPS protocol to encrypt the data exchanged between you and the domain, Mozilla is switching over to an encrypted domain name system that also encrypts what sites you search for. The DNS is hosted by Cloudflare and will be rolling out across the U.S. in the coming weeks. It won’t completely mask your presence on the web, but it does make data snooping a little more difficult.

Trending on Reddit, financial software company Intuit will be purchasing Credit Karma for $7.1 billion. Not only does this mark the company’s biggest purchase to date, it will also give Intuit an opportunity to cross-sell its services. In addition, Intuit will net Credit Karma’s entire user base. Although they share many similarities, Intuit isn’t looking to completely absorb Credit Karma, but rather keep it as an independent wing.

Trending on Reddit, the European Commission has recommended its staff to use Signal, the popular end-to-end encrypted messaging app. Developed by OpenWhisper Systems, Signal’s key drawing point is its robust end-to-end encryption protocol. The company has been praised for its security efforts by the likes of Edward Snowden. The European Commission recommends Signal to be used for internal-to-external communications. One caveat is that the encryption only works between Signal users, which could make it difficult to enforce for parties outside the EU.

That's all the tech news that's trending right now.