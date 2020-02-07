2 min read

Google is engineering a way to encourage its employees to eat healthier, Mastercard’s CEO says he withdrew from Facebook’s Libra because Libra’s leaders wouldn’t commit to observing laws, and Spotify doubles down on podcast content.

Over the past five years, Google has used its well-known free food perk to create the largest real-world test of how to push people to make healthier mealtime choices. The results according to a recent story published by OneZero are impressive. In the kitchens of Google’s New York offices alone, which feed more than 10,000 people daily, the company serves 2,300 breakfast salads every day, up from zero two years ago. Additionally, water consumption has jumped sharply despite soda consumption remaining flat at an average of 20 cans per person per year. A lot of people on Twitter are wondering how the strategy could be replicated outside of Google’s offices.

Trending on Reddit is Mastercard’s CEO comments on why he ditched Facebook’s Libra. In an interview with the Financial Times, he says the decision was made because of compliance concerns around monetization, and the social-media titan’s plan to insert itself into transactions. Ajay Banga says he signed up Mastercard to support Facebook’s digital currency and network but dropped out together with Visa, eBay, PayPal last fall. One reason was Libra’s leaders wouldn’t commit to abiding by laws around knowing their clients, money laundering, and data management, he told the newspaper.

And lastly, Spotify says it’s agreed to buy podcast network The Ringer, another sign of the Swedish streaming giant’s push into general audio content and digital media after a string of other podcast purchases in recent years. Founded by former ESPN commentator Bill Simmons, The Ringer has more than 30 podcasts, as well as a website covering sports and popular culture. The move is a continuation of Spotify’s buying spree of podcast companies, having spent roughly $400 million last year for Gimlet Media, Anchor and Parcast.

That’s all the tech news that’s trending right now. Hashtag Trending is a part of the ITWC Podcast network. Add us to your Alexa Flash Briefing or your Google Home daily briefing. I’m Alex Coop, thanks for listening.