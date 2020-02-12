2 min read

IBM selects Slack over Teams as its official communications platform, Samsung Unpacked yields a few surprises, and Robots loosen their grip on the American workforce.

IBM has officially gone with Slack over Teams for its chat communications needs, according to Business Insider. This also means Slack is getting roughly 350,000 additional customers. While some are calling it a big win for Slack over rival Microsoft Teams, it’s worth knowing that IBM has been experimenting with Slack for some time now, and according to an SEC filing from Slack, IBM has been one of the company’s biggest customers.

Twitter is buzzing about all the new toys that were unveiled at Samsung’s Unpacked event in San Francisco yesterday. First, Samsung showed its commitment to foldable smartphones with the 6.7-inch Galaxy Z Flip. Unlike the Galaxy Fold released last year, the new Flip closes vertically, which cuts its height by half for easy transport. Also announced was the full Galaxy S20 series smartphones. The Galaxy S20 Ultra, the biggest of three sizes, has a dazzling 108MP camera and 10 times optical zoom plus 10 times digital zoom– the math works out to be a crazy100 times combined zoom. All S20s are powered by Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 865 processor with 5G baked in. The Galaxy Z Flip will arrive on Feb. 14th for US$1,380, while the Galaxy S20s will land on March 6th starting at US$1,000.

And lastly, LinkedIn is talking about how American companies added fewer robots last year than in 2018. Reuters reports that roughly 23,750 robots were shipped in the U.S. in 2019, while the figure also dropped in Mexico and stalled in Canada. The slowdown came as manufacturing suffered from trade tensions and weaker global demand. One bright spot for robots: automakers, which accelerated their orders to invest in new automotive technology.

That’s all the tech news that’s trending right now. Hashtag Trending is a part of the ITWC Podcast network. Add us to your Alexa Flash Briefing or your Google Home daily briefing.