2 min read

Today’s top story further proves that data theft can happen to anyone. Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos had his data lifted from his phone. Furthermore, Microsoft exposed 250 million customer service records to the internet. But hey, a budget iPhone is coming soon, so that’s nice, right?



Thank you for tuning in to Hashtag Trending, it’s Thursday, January 23rd, and I’m your host, Tom Li.

Trending everywhere, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos faced our worst digital nightmare: having data stolen from the smartphone. After receiving a video on Facebook’s WhatsApp from Saudi Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Bezos’ phone started to transmit gigabytes of data over a few months. While a Saudi official denied involvement by the Saudi government, the Washington Post, a publication owned by Bezos, said that the Saudi government gained access to info lifted from Bezos’ phone. At this time, the security team leading the investigation doesn’t claim to have conclusive evidence.

Trending on Reddit, Microsoft exposed almost 250 million customer service records to the open internet without a password. The culprit is a misconfigured security policy. Over the course of 25 days, the databases–which contained email, IP address, locations had more–were available for anyone who wanted to take a peek. Microsoft locked down the databases after being informed by a U.K. security firm and is investigating whether they’ve been accessed by a third party. It’s also informing all customers affected in the breach.

Trending on Reddit, Apple is readying a new budget iPhone for production in February. The new budget iPhone is expected to launch in March. According to rumours, the budget iPhone will bring back some features from the 2017 iPhone 8, including a physical home button and a 4.7-inch screen. With that said, it should have the same processor as current-gen iPhone 11s, which should bring it up to speed with today’s performance standards. The most anticipated feature-pricing-has yet to be determined.

That’s all the tech news that’s trending right now. Hashtag Trending is a part of the ITWC Podcast network. Add us to your Alexa Flash Briefing or your Google Home daily briefing. I’m Tom Li, thanks for listening.