Hashtag Trending July 11 – IT issues lower morale, Musk backs out of Twitter deal, FCC wants to stop auto warranty robocalls

IT issues lowers workplace morale, Musk pulls out of the Twitter deal, and the U.S. FCC ordered carriers to stop delivering auto warranty robocalls.

It's Monday, July 11

IT hiccups undoubtedly slow productivity, but a new study found that they now also decrease morale. The study, conducted by research firms 1E and Vanson Bourne, found that 95 per cent of professionals believe IT issues lower the mood in the workplace. This highlights the importance of the digital employee experience, said a VentureBeat article, which is becoming an increasingly important aspect of digital transformation. The study reported that aside from security, IT being overwhelmed by the number of issues, which has only risen since remote work caught on during the pandemic, remains a top challenge to the digital experience.

Source: VentureBeat

After months of back and forth between Elon Musk and Twitter, the Tesla CEO is now poised to rescind his plan to buy the social media company for $44 billion. Musk has accused Twitter of misleading the number of users on the platform that are bots. But Twitter wants to move the deal forward. According to Bret Taylor, chairman of Twitter, the company’s board of directors is willing to take Musk to court and force him to close the deal. Musk’s announcement sent Twitter’s stock price downward. The stock dropped by five per cent and closed at $35 on Friday.

Source: Bloomberg

The US Federal Communications Commission has ordered carriers to stop delivering auto warranty robocalls. These calls are usually scams claiming that the recipient’s insurance or warranty is about to expire. Worse, they often use the caller’s real information to appear legitimate. The commission has ordered all U.S. voice service providers to stop delivering calls from a set of companies believed to have generated more than 8 billion robocalls since 2018.

Source: UPI

NASA is ready to show the first full-colour images taken by its James Webb Space Telescope. This first batch of images took six months to set up since the telescope first deployed and took weeks to process, according to Reuters. The set of images will include a spectrographic analysis of a planet 1,100 light-years away, which will analyze the filtered lighting passing through the planet’s atmosphere. U.S. President Joe Biden will be unveiling one specific image at a White House briefing with NASA today, so keep your eyes peeled for what will undoubtedly be a spectacular example of mankind’s advancement.

Source: Reuters

