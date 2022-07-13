Hashtag Trending July 13 – Nikon to shift to mirrorless; Twitter rolls out Unmentioning; beware of Amazon Prime Day scams

Nikon may stop producing single-lens reflex cameras, Twitter rolls out Unmentioning, and beware of scams during the Amazon Prime Day sale.

Camera maker Nikon may stop producing single-lens reflex cameras and focus on mirrorless cameras instead. Single-lens reflex cameras have been Nikon’s primary camera type for decades, but the introduction of mirrorless cameras shifted the industry. Mirrorless cameras are generally more compact and have image quality that rivals SLRs. The technology only got better with time with every iteration seeing massive improvements. The tremendous competition in the market forced Nikon and Canon to finally concede and release their own mirrorless cameras. Now that mirrorless cameras are essentially the king, even for professionals, Nikon may shift its focus to it completely.

Twitter is rolling out a new “Unmentioning” feature that lets users remove themselves from a conversation. Announced on Monday, Twitter says it’s a way to enhance user privacy and provide more control over their data. It will be available on all platforms and devices. Through it, users can untag their username from tweets, stop future mentions, or just stop notifications of mentions. Unmentioning is rolling out for all users on all platforms and should be available for the majority of users.

Most of us are familiar with paywalls but imagine buying a new car, only to find out that you’ll need to pay extra to unlock features that are installed. That’s what BMW is now doing with heated seats. Although the hardware is already available in the car, the company is asking drivers to pay an $18 monthly fee or a one-time fee of $415. A number of outlets in South Korea noticed the subscription first but were unable to confirm when exactly it was added. Thankfully, this “feature” hasn’t made it to North America, yet.

With Amazon Prime Day just around the corner, so are scammers on the prowl. Experts are warning shoppers of phishing attempts, in which scammers send fake Amazon emails in hopes of stealing credentials and money. The attempts are already on the rise. Security researchers have already seen a rise in the number of phishing attempts since June. In short, if you get a message about free Amazon gift cards or a deal that sounds way too good to be true, don’t click on any link in the message and triple-check the source.

