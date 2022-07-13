SUBSCRIBE

Hashtag Trending July 13 – Nikon to shift to mirrorless; Twitter rolls out Unmentioning; beware of Amazon Prime Day scams

Tom Li
Hosted by Tom Li
Nikon may stop producing single-lens reflex cameras, Twitter rolls out Unmentioning, and beware of scams during the Amazon Prime Day sale.

That’s all the tech news that’s trending right now, welcome to Hashtag Trending. It’s Wednesday, July 13, and I’m your host, Tom Li.

Camera maker Nikon may stop producing single-lens reflex cameras and focus on mirrorless cameras instead. Single-lens reflex cameras have been Nikon’s primary camera type for decades, but the introduction of mirrorless cameras shifted the industry. Mirrorless cameras are generally more compact and have image quality that rivals SLRs. The technology only got better with time with every iteration seeing massive improvements. The tremendous competition in the market forced Nikon and Canon to finally concede and release their own mirrorless cameras. Now that mirrorless cameras are essentially the king, even for professionals, Nikon may shift its focus to it completely.

Source: TechCrunch 

Twitter is rolling out a new “Unmentioning” feature that lets users remove themselves from a conversation. Announced on Monday, Twitter says it’s a way to enhance user privacy and provide more control over their data. It will be available on all platforms and devices. Through it, users can untag their username from tweets, stop future mentions, or just stop notifications of mentions. Unmentioning is rolling out for all users on all platforms and should be available for the majority of users.

Source: 9to5Mac

Most of us are familiar with paywalls but imagine buying a new car, only to find out that you’ll need to pay extra to unlock features that are installed. That’s what BMW is now doing with heated seats. Although the hardware is already available in the car, the company is asking drivers to pay an $18 monthly fee or a one-time fee of $415. A number of outlets in South Korea noticed the subscription first but were unable to confirm when exactly it was added. Thankfully, this “feature” hasn’t made it to North America, yet.

Source: The Verge

With Amazon Prime Day just around the corner, so are scammers on the prowl. Experts are warning shoppers of phishing attempts, in which scammers send fake Amazon emails in hopes of stealing credentials and money. The attempts are already on the rise. Security researchers have already seen a rise in the number of phishing attempts since June. In short, if you get a message about free Amazon gift cards or a deal that sounds way too good to be true, don’t click on any link in the message and triple-check the source.

Source: Avanan

That’s all the tech news that’s trending right now. Hashtag Trending is a part of the ITWC Podcast network. Add us to your Alexa Flash briefings or your Google Home daily briefing. Make sure to sign up for our Daily IT Wire newsletter to get all the news that matters directly in your inbox every day. Also, catch the next episode of Hashtag Tendances, our weekly Hashtag Trending episode in French, which drops every Thursday morning. If you have a suggestion or a tip, drop us a line in the comments or via email. Thank you for listening, I’m Tom Li.

Tom Li
Tom Li
Telecommunication and consumer hardware are Tom's main beats at Channel Daily News. He loves to talk about Canada's network infrastructure, semiconductor products, and of course, anything hot and new in the consumer technology space. You'll also occasionally see his name appended to articles on cloud, security, and SaaS-related news. If you're ever up for a lengthy discussion about the nuances of each of the above sectors or have an upcoming product that people will love, feel free to drop him a line at tli@itwc.ca.
Previous articlePaul Cormier out, Matt Hicks in as Red Hat president and CEO

