Hashtag Trending July 22 – Amazon buys One Medical; FCC probes carrier location data use; YouTube removes videons on abortion misinformation

Tom Li
Hosted by Tom Li
Amazon acquires One Medical, FCC launches probe into how mobile carriers use geolocation data, and YouTube begins removing videos containing misinformation about abortion.

That’s all the tech news that’s trending right now, welcome to Hashtag Trending. It’s Friday, July 22, and I’m your host, Tom Li.

Amazon will acquire One Medical, a primary care organization, for roughly $3.9 billion. And with it, the e-commerce giant takes another step into the healthcare business. In addition to providing virtual and in-person care, One Medical also works with more than 8,000 companies across the U.S. According To ABC News, the company had around 767,000 members and 188 medical offices in March. This isn’t Amazon’s first grab at a healthcare company. In 2017, it acquired the online pharmacy PillPack for $750 million. Additionally, the company is also developing cancer vaccines with the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center.

Source: ABC News

The U.S. Federal Communications Commission has launched a probe into how mobile carriers collect and use their customers’ geolocation data. FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel wrote a letter of inquiry to the top 15 mobile providers about their data retention and privacy practices. The letter specifically asked carriers to explain how they share that data with third parties and law enforcement. The mobile providers have until Aug. 3 to reply.

Source: Ars Technica

YouTube has begun removing videos that contain misinformation about abortion. According to Variety, YouTube will now remove any content that provides instructions for unsafe abortion methods. The ban also applies to any information that promotes false claims about abortion safety. Additionally, YouTube has launched an information panel that provides users with context and information from health authorities. These will appear alongside abortion-related videos and relevant search results.

Source: Variety

American Airlines is taking taxis to the skies by purchasing 250 vertical takeoff and landing aircraft. These crafts, which are far smaller than conventional aircraft, are fully electric and have a range of 100 miles. According to Business Insider, they can ferry passengers within cities at 200 miles per hour. They’re both faster and quieter than conventional helicopters. These new crafts are still under development and their specs are subject to change, but they’ve set course to be certified by aviation regulators from 2025.

Source: Business Insider

That’s all the tech news that’s trending right now. Hashtag Trending is a part of the ITWC Podcast network. Add us to your Alexa Flash briefings or your Google Home daily briefing. Make sure to sign up for our Daily IT Wire newsletter to get all the news that matters directly in your inbox every day. Also, catch the next episode of Hashtag Tendances, our weekly Hashtag Trending episode in French, which drops every Thursday morning. If you have a suggestion or a tip, drop us a line in the comments or via email. Thank you for listening, I’m Tom Li.

Tom Li
