Hashtag Trending July 25 – Uber non-prosecution; Amazon is the best workplace; ransomware hits small Canadian town

Uber has admitted to hiding a 2016 data breach that affected 57 million passengers and drivers. On Friday, the company entered a non-prosecution agreement with the U.S. Federal Trade Commission to avoid prosecution. Uber waited a year before disclosing the breach, and when the event came to light, it fired its former security chief, Joseph Sullivan, for concealing the event. As part of the investigation, Uber paid $148 million to settle claims in all 50 U.S. states in 2018.

According to LinkedIn, Amazon is the best company to work for in 2022, beating Alphabet and Well Fargo. In its rankings, LinkedIn praised Amazon for investing in its workforce. The company announced that it’s doubling its maximum base salary for corporate tech workers, and raised average wages for warehouse workers last year. Additionally, the company invested $1.2 billion to expand its upskilling initiatives. Amazon now also pays 100 per cent of college tuition for frontline employees, as well as covering GEDs and English proficiency certificates.

A ransomware attack is gripping the quaint town of St. Mary’s in Ontario. According to a message to visitors of St. Mary’s website, a cybersecurity incident on July 20 locked the town’s internal server and encrypted the data, a textbook sign of a ransomware attack. However, most of the town’s functions are operating normally, including police, fire, and transit. A separate press release said that personnel are working to fully restore the service. The notice is still active on the website on the evening of July 24.

A chess robot grabbed and broke the finger of its seven-year-old opponent. In the game that took place in Russia last week, the robot arm pinched the child’s finger after taking a piece, apparently because the child placed his hand over the board before the robot finished its actions. The spectators quickly freed the child, but his finger had to be placed in a cast. Thankfully, there were no major injuries, and he was able to finish the tournament the next day.

Jesus… A robot broke kid‘s finger at Chess Tournament in Moscow @elonmusk @MagnusCarlsen There is no violence in chess, they said. Come and play, they said. https://t.co/W7sgnxAFCi pic.twitter.com/OVBGCv2R9H — 🆁🆄🆂🆂🅸🅰🅽 🅼🅰🆁🅺🅴🆃 (@russian_market) July 21, 2022

