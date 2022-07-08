Hashtag Trending July 8 – Reddit NFT avatars; EV hesitancy; Lockdown Mode for iPhones

Reddit launches NFT marketplace for collectible profile avatars, over a quarter of Americans are still hesitant to buy an electric car, and Apple launches Lockdown Mode for iPhones.

It's Friday, July 8

Reddit launched its own NFT marketplace to sell collectible profile pictures. The 60 collectible avatars are stored on the Polygon blockchain, which is compatible with the Ethereum blockchain. Reddit said that purchasing an avatar will grant users the right to use it on and off the platform. The avatars can be customized through the Reddit avatar builder and add a special effect to the buyer’s comments. As for digital wallet options, the avatars will be stored in the Reddit user’s Vault, which is Reddit’s own blockchain wallet. Additionally, the avatars can be purchased in any currency through common payment methods, like credit cards, for between $10 to $100.

Source: PCMag, TechCrunch

Electric vehicles have gained popularity due to their advanced features and low impact on the environment. However, several concerns are still causing hesitancy among consumers when it comes to buying one. According to a Consumer Reports survey, 28 per cent of Americans still wouldn’t buy an EV. For them, the issues boil down to price, range and access to charging stations. The survey noted that Americans are not properly informed about the tax savings and how EVs work in general. Moreover, people are worried about the cost to drive and maintain an electric vehicle, and over half of the survey participants worry about their range.

Source: TechCrunch

Apple has launched Lockdown Mode for iPhones to protect high-profile users and public figures. Once enabled, Lockdown Mode turns off several iPhone features to mitigate the risks of spyware by reducing attack surface. Features like iMessage previews, JavaScript in Safari, and profile configurations would all be limited to some degree. In addition, it also disables Apple service requests, including FaceTime, reported CNBC. Apple has also issued a $2 million bounty to researchers who find security flaws in Lockdown Mode.

Source: CNBC

A YouTuber caused a scam ring in India to be busted by police after hacking into their CCTV systems, exposing their entire operation. The YouTuber known as Scambaiter posted a 20-minute clip, showing how the scammers posed as tech support. At the end of the video, police could be seen entering the building. Unfortunately, because the police shut down the electricity to the scammer’s offices, there was no footage of the arrest, but the scammers could still be heard on the audio being handcuffed and escorted out.

Source: Nextshark

Hashtag Trending is a part of the ITWC Podcast network.