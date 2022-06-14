SUBSCRIBE

Hashtag Trending June 14 – Internet Explorer retires; Coinbase petition; Tesla investigation

Samira Balsara
Hosted by Samira Balsara
Podcasts

Internet Explorer officially retires this week, Coinbase faces petition to remove CEOs, and Tesla Autopilot investigation escalates.

Hashtag Trending on Amazon Alexa Google Podcasts badge - 200 px wide

That’s all the tech news that’s trending right now, welcome to Hashtag Trending. It’s Tuesday, June 14, and I’m your host, Samira Balsara.

Internet Explorer’s days are numbered–just two, in fact. The venerable browser will officially retire on June 15, succeeded by the newer, faster Edge browser. Internet Explorer was first released in 1995, some 27 years ago, and peaked in 2003 with a whopping 95 per cent of the browser market. In the years that followed, it faced stiff competition from companies like Google and Mozilla, and eventually lost its dominance to Google Chrome. Still, it will be fondly remembered by its loyal fans it garnered during its 27 year run.

As a part of strategy to cut costs, Coinbase has passed its hiring and rescinded some accepted offers, leading to outrage both in and outside of the company. Applicants who were looking forward to their new job are now left without income, as many have already quit their previous roles. It’s not only job seekers who were unhappy; the company’s employees have filed a petition to remove the top executives. In response, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong took to Twitter to address the issue. In a series of Tweets, the CEO stood his ground and asked those who complained to work elsewhere if they’re unhappy. While he agreed that leaders should listen to suggestions, he also championed a “praise in public, criticize in private” culture.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is launching a safety probe into Tesla cars. First launched last year, the investigation now encompasses 830,000 Teslas and 200 new cases of collisions. The agency is now saying that it’s treating the investigation as an engineering analysis, and will analyze whether Tesla’s Autopilot function exacerbates human errors. According to Business Insider, elevating it to an engineering analysis isn’t good news for Tesla, as it could potentially result in a recall if problems are determined.

One laptop company wants to do-away with colourful displays and introduce an e-ink display. The company called Modos says it wants to bring longer battery life and reduce eye strain with its new display. Most impressively, the display is capable of refreshing at 60 hertz, matching the performance of most of today’s laptop displays. In a side by side comparison video, the developers demonstrated its silky smooth scrolling when browsing the web. The laptop and its e-ink display are still under development, but the company wants to get into the hands of consumers as soon as possible.

That’s all the tech news that’s trending right now. Hashtag Trending is a part of the ITWC Podcast network. Add us to your Alexa Flash briefings or your Google Home daily briefing. Make sure to sign up for our Daily IT Wire newsletter to get all the news that matters directly in your inbox every day. Also, catch the next episode of Hashtag Tendances, our weekly Hashtag Trending episode in French, which drops every Thursday morning. If you have a suggestion or a tip, drop us a line in the comments or via email. Thank you for listening, I’m Samira Balsara.

Would you recommend this article?

Share

Thanks for taking the time to let us know what you think of this article!
We'd love to hear your opinion about this or any other story you read in our publication.


Jim Love, Chief Content Officer, IT World Canada
Samira Balsara
Samira Balsara
Samira is a writer for IT World Canada. She is currently pursuing a journalism degree at Toronto Metropolitan University (formally known as Ryerson) and hopes to become a news anchor or write journalistic profiles. You can email her at sbalsara@itwc.ca
Previous articleHashtag Trending June 13 – Unsatisfactory broadband; GM EV sale; more Meta lawsuits

Follow this Podcast

Google
Apple
Spotify

More #Hashtag Trending

Channel Daily News

Channel Daily News (CDN) — the voice of the IT solution provider community for more than thirty years — is the most widely read and trusted source of information for channel executives.

Latest news

Hashtag Trending June 13 – Unsatisfactory broadband; GM EV sale; more Meta lawsuits

Podcasts
Americans are unhappy about their internet services, General Motors...

Channel Bytes June 10, 2022 – Microsoft reorgs HoloLens group; BlackBerry enhances partner program; ConnectWise partners on cyber insurance for MSPs; and more

Artificial Intelligence
Staying informed is a constant challenge. There's so much...

Pure Storage launches new AI-centric offering

Infrastructure
Pure Storage this week released the next-generation of its...

Popular this week

Hashtag Trending June 10 – Diablo Immortal not launching in Belgium or the Netherlands; Axon halts Taser drone project; Microsoft drops NCCs

Podcasts Tom Li -
Netherlands and Belgium will not get Activision Blizzard’s latest...

Edge key focal point of Schneider’s new IT partner program

Channel Strategy Paul Barker -
Schneider Electric yesterday announced a major overhaul of its...

TekSavvy Unified Communications service now available nationally

Communications & Telecom Tom Li -
Ontario-based independent internet service provider (ISP) TekSavvy announced that...

ITWC network