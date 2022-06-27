Hashtag Trending June 27 – IE retirement causing issues; Netflix cuts another 300 jobs; Mercedes-Benz EV range record

The retirement of Internet Explorer is causing issues for organizations in Japan, Netflix cuts another 300 staff, and Mercedes-Benz concept electric vehicle sets a range record.

It's Monday, June 27

The recent retirement of Internet Explorer is causing organizations problems. According to FT, many organizations in Japan, including government agencies, that left updating till the last minute are now scrambling to find solutions. One computer engineering consulting firm in Tokyo has received tons of requests for help. In some cases, retiring the browser meant disruptions to critical business functions such as expense settlement and staff management. Due to the complex nature of the interaction between applications, many businesses are still trying to figure out how to move to newer technologies.

Netflix has cut another 300 employees as it readies its Q2 report. This new round of cost-cutting follows its mass layoff in May, in which 150 employees lost their jobs. A Netflix spokesperson told online publication Deadline that the company made these adjustments so that its costs are growing in line with its slower revenue growth. The staff cuts appear to be mostly concentrated in the U.S., but it also affects teams in Asia, Europe, and Africa. The company’s in financial turmoil as it missed the expected revenue last quarter and announced a global subscriber decline.

Mercedes-Benz has developed a concept car that drove 747 miles on a single charge. The concept vehicle, called the Vision EQXX, drove from Stuttgart, Germany to SilverStone, U.K. The whole trip took 14.5 hours. What’s even more impressive is that Mercedes said that the air conditioner was running for 8 hours, a system that typically drains energy. To accomplish this, Mercedes cut down on the weight of the vehicle as much as possible and optimized its design for aerodynamics. The car is also equipped with a 100kWh battery that’s much more compact than the company’s current solutions. Unfortunately, Mercedes doesn’t plan on selling the Vision EQXX. It’s currently being used as a research vehicle to develop new technologies.

A tool designed for the Israeli military has created a way to see through walls using an “AI-based tracking algorithm,” according to Business Insider. The Xavier 1000 is apparently so accurate that it can not only detect how many people are behind a wall, but also whether they’re sitting, standing or lying down. The company behind the Xavier 1000, Camero-Tech, said it’s an essential system for military and law enforcement, but also search and rescue teams. The company also says that it has no problems penetrating most building materials.

