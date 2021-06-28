2 min read

There are lessons to be learned from Europe’s recent wave of return-to-office moves, robocalls in the U.S. might be on their last legs as a big deadline approaches, and Chinese fighter pilots are taking on AI pilots in simulated dogfights.

As millions start to head back into offices following a year of working from home, one Belgium-based psychologist interviewed by Bloomberg says companies that succeed in this endeavour are the ones that have long made mental wellness a priority. Others on LinkedIn have chimed in as well, noting the wrong move is to throw confetti around upon people’s return to the office. Companies that resort to these shallow tactics are doubling down on the same dismissive management styles that make employees shun returning to the office in the first place.

There’s a big deadline coming up in the U.S. On June 30, every major voice provider in the US, including phone companies AT&T, Verizon and T-Mobile and cable provider Comcast, will have to implement a technology called Stir/Shaken. STIR: Secure Telephony Identity Revisited, the standard developed by the IETF that defines signature-based call authentication. SHAKEN: Signature-based Handling of Asserted information using toKENs, the framework for implementing STIR. Robocalls are very much a thing in Canada as well. In 2019 alone, 26 billion illegal robocalls and scam calls eroded subscriber’s faith in telephone service worldwide, an increase of 18 per cent year over year. In many cases, vampiric scammers hunted people’s wallets. Between January and October 2019, they stole $24 million from Canadians.

And lastly, Chinese media is reporting that Chinese fighter pilots have been battling aircraft piloted by artificial intelligence in simulated dogfights to boost pilot combat skills. The story goes on to say that early in the training it was easy to defeat the AI adversary. But with each round of combat, the AI reportedly learned from its human opponent. After one fight that a pilot won with a bit of skillful flying, the AI came back and used the same tactics against him, defeating him.

