K-pop fans spam Dallas police ‘snitch’ app with videos and memes to support protesters, we take a glance at today’s most desirable skills, and Apple puts a call out to developers to find a serious bug in its system.

Shortly after the Dallas Police Department posted a tweet telling people to send them videos from ongoing protests via the iWatch Dallas app, social media sprung to action. Twitter users flooded the official snitching app with memes, unrelated videos, and K-pop fancams. The purpose of the spamming was to bury any info that could identify protestors, many of whom were attacked by police, according to dozens of videos posted to social media over the weekend. Not even standing on your porch is safe, as at least one video shows police in Minneapolis firing non-lethal rounds at residents standing just outside their doors. The spamming appears to have worked – the iWatch Dallas app was done for an entire day over the weekend.

The ongoing global health crisis has changed the way companies do business, shifting the skills they find most desirable. LinkedIn users are offering their thoughts in the latest edition of the newsletter #GetHired, on what skills job seekers should highlight to potential employers during this time. More than anything, flexibility and adaptability are important in the new work environment. Additionally, companies are finding a renewed appreciation for employees who can think critically and solve problems. A thread on LinkedIn contains dozens of other tips from various leaders.

And lastly, Apple is paying a developer from India a $100,000 bounty for finding a serious bug in its “Sign in with Apple” login system that could have allowed malicious actors to take over a user’s account on specific applications. According to Bhavuk Jain, the bug stemmed from the way Apple was validating users who used Sign in with Apple. The login service, which was released by the company last year and can be used with Apple IDs, is designed to limit the amount of tracking enabled by other login services, such as Facebook and Google. One of the biggest selling points of Sign in with Apple is the ability to hide your email address from the third-party app or service. After successful authorization, depending on what the user chooses, Apple produces a JWT that contains the email ID. This ID is subsequently used by the third-party app to log a user in. This is where the bug comes in. Jain said that in April he found that he could request JWTs for any Apple email ID. Not a bad payday for a single bug.

