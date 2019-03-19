2 min read

Password manager LastPass will be removing functionality from its free tier subscription, an over-reliance on planning tools can reduce productivity, and Clubhouse’s voice-only chat rooms are capturing the attention of millions.

Trending on Twitter, popular online password manager LastPass will be changing its free-tier functionality and its users are not pleased. With the upcoming change, which takes effect on March 16, LastPass’ free tier will only work on mobile or desktop, not both. To retain the same functionality, users will have to upgrade to the premium tier starting at US$3 a month. LastPass does offer three chances to switch between the choices so users have some freedom to figure out which device type they want to commit with. In addition, LastPass is yanking email support from the free tier. [Twitter]

Track and document is the mantra in all workplaces. With the advent of increasingly smarter productivity tools, anything from time to assets can be tracked at a nuanced level. But how much tracking is too much? Trending on LinkedIn, the BBC noted that over-reliance on planning tools can backfire on productivity. The article argued that the stress they create can cause burnout. Sometimes, it’s best to let the brain decide the day rather than technology. [LinkedIn]

The voice-only social platform Clubhouse is now a rising star in the social media platform market. According to Apptopia, the iOS-exclusive app reached 4 million downloads last month. The New York Times chimed in as well, calling it “the first American social media company to break out in years.” The feat is even more impressive considering that the app is currently invite-only, meaning that you can only join when you receive a sign-up code from the app or another user. [LinkedIn]

