2 min read

Happy New Year everyone! And welcome back to another episode of Hashtag Trending.

Get used to hearing more about rollable TVs as LG announces a new one, Google announces a breakthrough in the healthcare space, and a new privacy law in California kicks in.

Trending on Reddit is news about LG’s latest announcements. LG Display says it’ll be showing off its projector-like rollable TV at CES 2020, and unlike the prototypes that the company has shown off for the past two years, this new version of LG rollable TV will roll downwards from the ceiling just like a projector screen instead of unrolling upwards out of its box. This TV can be conveniently stored in the ceiling, pulled down as and when needed, and rolled back when not in use. In addition, the company will also unveil at the show a new, smaller, 48-inch OLED TV display for the first time.

AI is rapidly changing the world of work across all sectors, including the healthcare sector. Google Health has developed an artificial intelligence program that is said to outperform the expert radiologists at spotting breast cancer in mammograms. The software, which is gaining traction across social media, detects cancers that Google says specialists had missed in the images. The software is yet to undergo clinical trials.

And lastly, California’s new privacy law, which came into effect in the new year, is grabbing everyone’s attention. The California Consumer Privacy Act allows consumers to demand companies to disclose what data has been collected on them, delete their data, and to stop them from selling their data to third parties. Some people are calling the new rules the most comprehensive privacy legislation in the U.S. Of course, one of the biggest challenges in the world of privacy is the way consumers consent to the use and sale of personal data – most people have no idea what they’re consenting to. Reuters is reporting that retail lobbyists continue to push back against the new laws, calling them overly ambiguous.

That’s all the tech news that’s trending right now. Hashtag Trending is a part of the ITWC Podcast network.