Google releases an anti-harassment tool for journalists, Tinder rolls out a new background check feature, and Windows 11 will finally have tabs in File Explorer.

That's all the tech news that's trending right now, welcome to Hashtag Trending! It's Friday, March 11th

Google is releasing the source code for a source anti-harassment tool called Harassment Manager. Designed for journalists and public figures, Harassment Manager uses Google Jigsaw’s Perspective API to filter out potentially abusive comments on social media in combination with Twitter’s API. Additionally, the tool can hide tweet replies, mute and block accounts, along with a bulk filtering and reporting system. The Perspective API evaluates messages for threats, insults and profanity, and sorts them out on a dashboard where the user can apply bulk actions. Google hopes that releasing the source code could attract more developers to help expand its features.

Tinder is rolling out a new background check feature to its platform. Through this feature, powered by Garbo background-check, can now be accessed as a part of its safety centre. Through it, Tinder users can find out if a match has a history of violence and other dangerous behaviours. The tool only needs basic information like first name and a phone number to return a result. If it can’t find a precise match, it will ask for more information like the person’s age. When a result shows that the person has a history of violence, users can report the account to the platform. The company told TechCrunch that anyone with a history of violent crimes will be removed across all of Match’s dating platforms.

The Windows File Explorer will finally get a tabbed interface. Currently, users can only open different folders in different windows. But with this upcoming feature, they’ll finally be able to consolidate them into tabs in a single window, much like how web browsers, including Microsoft’s Edge, have been doing so for years. This feature is now being tested in the dev channel. If everything pans out, then it should arrive for the release version in the near future. Unfortunately, this feature will likely only be available for Windows 11 and not Windows 10.

Nintendo fans may not know that yesterday was Mario day, an annual celebration of Nintendo’s iconic plumber. The date March 10th was chosen for its resemblance to Mario when contracted to M-A-R-1-0. On this day, fans are encouraged to dress up as the character and hold Mario-themed parties for a dose of nostalgia and anticipation for future game releases. This day wasn’t created by Nintendo, but rather by its fans. Nintendo has since then embraced the day and now holds annual promotions in celebration.

