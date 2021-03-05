2 min read

Twitter is launching an engineering hub in Canada this year, all eyes are on Alabama as Amazon warehouse workers seek unionization, and why should companies invest in upskilling? We’ll answer that question in a moment.

It’s all the tech news that’s popular right now. Welcome to Hashtag Trending! It’s Friday, March 5, and I’m your host Alex Coop

Twitter is going on a hiring spree and plans to hire dozens of engineers later this year to expand its Canadian team. The social media giant’s Thursday announcement included praise for Canada’s technical talent, as well as the universities playing a critical role in research and development. Several of Twitter’s senior hires in the U.S. according to 680News, they’ve come from Canada and even junior workers have flocked from the country to join the company’s global offices.

Hundreds of thousands of Amazon employees are watching Alabama warehouse workers take a stand and demanding unionization. Workers at an Amazon warehouse near Birmingham, Alabama are voting on whether to join a retail workers union, and their colleagues around the country are wondering how that will affect them. Union organizer Michael Foster told CBS News “They’re basically telling the people, if you don’t want to abide by the way we work, you can go find another job somewhere else.” This week, even President Joe Biden weighed in with a two-minute video message, stating that “Every worker should have a free and fair choice to join a union.” Voting is currently underway by mail, and will end on March 29.

And finally, a combination of skill-building and a shift to automation are just some of the reasons why the future of work demands a boost to employees’ digital skills. It’s telling that companies like PwC, Amazon and IBM have pledged millions of dollars to upskill employees. Many programs, experts online have pointed out, emerged during the COVID-19 pandemic as a response to workplace changes and shifts to online platforms. But the discussion also includes some back-and-forth about whether or not upskilling initiatives should focus on degrees or short-form credentials. The conversation continues on LinkedIn, and you can find a link to various comments and links to online resources in the show notes for this episode at ITWorldCanada.com

That’s all the tech news that’s trending right now. Hashtag Trending is a part of the ITWC Podcast network. Add us to your Alexa Flash Briefing or your Google Home daily briefing. Make sure to sign up for our Daily IT Wire Newsletter to get all the news that matters directly in your mailbox every day. I’m Alex Coop, thanks for listening!