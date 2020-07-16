2 min read

Prominent Twitter accounts suddenly get hacked to promote a bitcoin scam, a recap of day three of ITWC’s Digital Transformation Week, and Google’s new certification programs.

It’s all the tech news that’s popular right now. Welcome to Hashtag Trending. It’s Thursday, July 16, and I’m your host, Baneet Braich.

Elon Musk and Bill Gates had their Twitter accounts hacked Wednesday afternoon in an apparent cryptocurrency giveaway scam. Other compromised accounts include Square’s CashApp. According to the Verge, as of this recording, there have been nearly 200 transactions to the bitcoin address mentioned in Gates’ and Musk’s tweets. That’s roughly $50,000. Oops. Those tweets appear to have been sent from Twitter’s website, not a third-party app. More details here:

COVID-19 has had an untold impact on businesses around the world, changing how brands reach their customers and make sales. Large, legacy retailers, including consumer packaged goods, wholesalers, and brands, thought they had another decade to embrace digital transformation. Now they have a matter of months – or less. Day 3 of Digital Transformation Week was about the permanent shift in retail, as well as the security implications that come with this monumental pivot. Shopify’s vice president and general manager at Shopify Loren Padelford kicked the day off with a keynote about the surge in online retail sales in recent months and how it elevates the playing field. A panel hosted by Cyberarks country manager Chris Ruetz featured experts who talked about ways to better protect and secure your remote workforce. You can catch up on all the highlights at ITWorldCanada.com

Google has announced three new online certificate programs in data analytics, project management and user experience design. The certifications are taught by Google employees and do not require a college degree. The courses can be completed in three to six months and are offered through the online learning platform Coursera. The 100,000 need-based scholarships will be for individuals enrolled in any three of these certificate programs.

That's all the tech news that's trending right now. I'm Baneet Braich, thanks for listening