Texas turns off power plants ahead of scorching weather, AI can discern race and nobody knows how, and a security researcher defeats Tesla's keyless entry feature.

It's Tuesday, May 17

Faced with abnormally hot weather, Texas warns its residents to conserve electricity as the state turns off six power plants. The plants generated around 2900 megawatts of electricity, capable of powering 600,000 homes. Brad Jones, the CEO of the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, said that demand for electricity will rise due to air conditioning, but did not say why the power plants were turned off during the time of need. The NBC report described the power grid to still be vulnerable after the winter storm caused the blackout that left millions in the dark last year.

https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/texas-power-grid-operator-asks-customers-conserve-electricity-six-plan-rcna28849

To any human, the black and white images of a patient’s chest cavity should give no indication to their characteristics besides their illness. But Researchers found that an AI trained to read X-rays and CT scans can also guess the patient’s race with a 90 per cent accuracy. However, the researchers do not know what parameters the AI is using to reach its conclusions. The capability of this program has baffled the team of international researchers, which includes scientists from MIT and Harvard. Even when presented with x-raye images from patients similar in age and size, the AI was still able to distinguish between black and white patients. While researchers continue to look for a concrete answer, they suspect that melanin, the pigment that determines skin color, may be a contributing factor.

https://www.bostonglobe.com/2022/05/13/business/mit-harvard-scientists-find-ai-can-recognize-race-x-rays-nobody-knows-how/

One security researcher has found a way to defeat the keyless unlock feature on Tesla Model 3 and Y cars, allowing the thief to drive the car without a key. According to Bloomberg, the researcher was able to fool the car into believing the owner was nearby by manipulating the signal between the car, key, and mobile device. More worryingly, the researcher said the hack isn’t just restricted to tesla. The good news is that it does not appear like the hack has been abused maliciously. To patch this vulnerability, Tesla needs to change its hardware and rework its keyless entry system. So far, the company does not deem the issue a significant risk.

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2022-05-16/hacker-shows-off-a-way-to-unlock-tesla-models-start-the-engine?srnd=technology-vp

Wondering if you have a screw loose? This new smart self-powered screw will tell you. A new screw called Smart Screw Connection has an IoT sensor attached to the washer to let engineers know if it needs a twist. The screw uses a thin film of photoresistive material to measure the mechanical force.This isn’t only for convenience; building inspectors can also add the metric to their checklist when ensuring the safety of buildings. The downside of course is that each screw needs a power source to remain operational, but researchers are looking towards energy harvesting to make the screws self powered.

https://www.reviewgeek.com/117940/these-new-smart-screws-send-out-alerts-when-theyre-loose/

