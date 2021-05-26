3 min read

Florida Governor signs a bill that can fine social media networks daily for blocking politicians, the Microsoft Build event in on, and planning for hybrid work is messier than expected.



A Florida Governor has signed a bill that can fine social media networks for banning politicians from apps. According to the proposed law, social platforms cannot ban news outlets or state office candidates. The biggest penalties include a fine of $250,000 per day if companies refuse to follow the law. This news comes after Former President Donald Trump was banned from Twitter after the Capitol Hill riots on January 6th. The new bill will take effect on July 1st. However, according to a TechCrunch article, the law will most likely be challenged in court as it is unconstitutional and conflicts with federal rules.

Microsoft’s Build event is here once again with big news about Teams, Azure, Windows, and Office. Additionally, the company showcased many new projects, including GPT-3, an AI-powered assistant that can convert natural language into code. Microsoft also gave a sneak preview of the upcoming Windows 10 features update that will drop later this year. The event will run until Thursday, May 27th, so be sure to check out our coverage at IT World Canada for the best news at Build!

Companies are now in the process of laying down rules for hybrid workspaces as employees start to return to work in person. But according to The Wall Street Journal, hybrid work might be more complex than it seems. For example, employees at JP Morgan can schedule work-from-home days, except on Mondays and Fridays. And at Salesforce Inc, Thursdays have become the most popular in-person workday, causing overcrowding in the office and high demand for meeting rooms and spaces. Another concern is about workers who chose to remain at home. Exclusive remote staff may become a second priority due to lower face time with managers, and may miss out on advancement opportunities.

