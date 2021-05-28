2 min read

Jeff Bezos is handing over the Amazon CEO reins, Facebook is trying to help us see less from the worst people on the platform, and Canada Post suffers a malware attack.

Jeff Bezos has announced that he will step down as Amazon CEO on July 5th. He will hand over the reins to Andy Jassy who currently runs Amazon Web Services. Bezos founded the company on July 5th 1994, 27 years ago, making the date an important one throughout his life. Jassy has been a part of the company for 24 years and has risen through the rankings. Bezos says he believes Jassy will be a “great leader” for Amazon.

Facebook cracks down on users spreading false information. The company announced that they will start hiding accounts that share misleading information on top of making the posts less visible. Recently Facebook has focused on tackling posts with false information. This year, social media has seen the worst of misleading information with vaccine hoaxes and content during the 2020 U.S. elections. This new update will specifically target users who spread misleading content by pushing their posts down the dashboard’s endless scroll. However, an article by The Verge argues that apps like Facebook and Instagram are just too large and not all misinformation can be caught and removed.

And lastly, Canada Post suffered a malware attack that resulted in personal information relating to 950,000 customers to be compromised. The attack affected 44 of its major businesses. Commport Communications, used by Canada Post to manage shipping data of business customers informed the company that data linked to certain customers had been compromised. According to Canada Post, after a detailed investigation, it was concluded that no financial information had been breached in the attack. [LinkedIn]

