SUBSCRIBE

Hashtag Trending Nov. 8 – Twitter loses a million users; Twitter bans improper impersonation; Microsoft faces new lawsuit

Tom Li
Hosted by Tom Li
Podcasts

Twitter allegedly loses one million users in just a week, impersonations without clear markings are now a bannable offence on Twitter, and a lawyer alleges that Microsoft violated open-source licenses.

Hashtag Trending on Amazon Alexa Google Podcasts badge - 200 px wide

That’s all the tech news that’s trending right now, welcome to Hashtag Trending. It’s Tuesday, November 8, and I’m your host, Tom Li.

Twitter’s user base saw a significant reduction after the tectonic shifts in the way the platform operates. Just one week since Elon Musk took over the social platform, the platform has allegedly lost over one million followers, according to the MIT Technology Review. The number was derived by a firm called Bot Sentinel, which monitors the platform for user activities. The firm believes that around 877,000 accounts were deactivated and almost 500,000 accounts were suspended in just a week. That’s more than double the usual number. Bot Sentinel attributed the exodus to people being unhappy with the changes made under Musk’s management.

Source: MIT Technology Review

Speaking of Twitter’s tectonic changes, Elon Musk just announced that users who impersonate others without marking them as parodies will be permanently suspended. This appears to run counter to his own “free speech” rhetoric that he championed. In another tweet, Musk elaborated that there will be no warning since it’s now rolling out widespread verification. This change, like some before it, appears to be made without any prior notice.

Source: The Verge

A consortium of semiconductor companies wants to greenify its production. The consortium, called the Semiconductor Climate Consortium, consists of more than 60 companies in the electronic supply chain. Big names in the group include Intel, AMD, Samsung, TSMC, Micron and others. The group was just formed last week and is now in the process of electing a governing council. It will begin by focusing on developing best practices, emission goals, and decarbonization strategies.

Source: IEEE

A lawyer has filed a lawsuit against Microsoft, GitHub and OpenAI for infringing upon the rights of programmers. According to Matthew Butterick, GitHub’s Copilot feature violates the terms of open-source licenses. Copilot is an AI-based programming aid that generates code in real-time using the OpenAI Codex in Visual Studio, Microsoft’s development environment. The feature is trained using data pulled from public repositories. The controversy is that despite extensive use of open-source code and generating new code based upon it, there’s no attribution given to the original developers. The lawsuit demanded $9,000,000,000 in damages.

Source: Bleeping Computers

That’s all the tech news that’s trending right now. Hashtag Trending is a part of the ITWC Podcast network. Add us to your Alexa Flash briefings or your Google Home daily briefing. Make sure to sign up for our Daily IT Wire newsletter to get all the news that matters directly in your inbox every day. Also, catch the next episode of Hashtag Tendances, our weekly Hashtag Trending episode in French, which drops every Thursday morning. If you have a suggestion or a tip, drop us a line in the comments or via email. Thank you for listening, I’m Tom Li.

Would you recommend this article?

Share

Thanks for taking the time to let us know what you think of this article!
We'd love to hear your opinion about this or any other story you read in our publication.


Jim Love, Chief Content Officer, IT World Canada
Tom Li
Tom Li
Telecommunication and consumer hardware are Tom's main beats at Channel Daily News. He loves to talk about Canada's network infrastructure, semiconductor products, and of course, anything hot and new in the consumer technology space. You'll also occasionally see his name appended to articles on cloud, security, and SaaS-related news. If you're ever up for a lengthy discussion about the nuances of each of the above sectors or have an upcoming product that people will love, feel free to drop him a line at [email protected]
Previous article
‘Zuckerberg presents a vision of what the future could hold rather than what can be delivered now’, analyst zeroes in on the failures of costly Metaverse bets

Follow this Podcast

Google
Apple
Spotify

More #Hashtag Trending

Channel Daily News

Channel Daily News (CDN) — the voice of the IT solution provider community for more than thirty years — is the most widely read and trusted source of information for channel executives.

.

Latest news

‘Zuckerberg presents a vision of what the future could hold rather than what can be delivered now’, analyst zeroes in on the failures of...

Companies
Investor morale is low at Meta, following disastrous Q3...

Hashtag Trending Nov. 7 – Twitter recalls staff; Meta layoff; Z-Library gone

Podcasts
Twitter wants its staff to return, Meta is preparing...

Big Tech Q4 earnings proof big trouble ahead on economic front: Analyst

Artificial Intelligence
News that the mega-vendors reported weaker than expected earnings...

Popular this week

ITWC network