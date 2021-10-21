3 min read

With files from Samira Balsara

Facebook is planning a name change, Google plans to add a new feature to its Play Store, and Instagram users will finally be able to make posts via desktop.

It’s all the tech news that’s trending right now, welcome to Hashtag Trending! It’s Thursday, October 21, and I’m your host, Jori Negin-Shecter.

Facebook is planning to change the name of the company to reflect its focus on building the metaverse. Details about the name change are expected to be announced by CEO Mark Zuckerbeg at the annual Connect conference scheduled to take place October 28. This comes at a time where the company is looking to be known for more than just its social media platforms. According to an article from The Verge, the rebranding will likely position the Facebook app as one product under a main company that will oversee other platforms such as Instagram, Oculus and WhatsApp. In July, Zuckerbeg told The Verge that he thinks consumer hardware such as AR glasses will eventually become as popular as smartphones. Facebook already employs more than 10,000 people to build this hardware.

Google will add a new data safety section in the Play Store next year to help Android users protect their personal data. The Data safety section will provide app developers with a transparent way to show potential users how they share, protect and collect data prior to installation. According to a Tech Radar article, starting February 2022, Android users will see a data safety summary under the “About the App” section in the Play Store. On top of sharing what data it collects, the summary will also indicate whether the app has security features such as data encryption in transit and whether or not an app has been reviewed for conformance with a global security standard.

Lastly, Instagram will finally let users create posts from their desktop application. Starting today, users will have the option to post photos and videos from their computer. An Engadget article says this update could be beneficial for businesses that want to make better use of more expensive cameras. Mobile users will also be experiencing new updates. A collaboration feature will allow two people to co-author posts and reels. Another update will let users start nonprofit fundraisers from the new post button, which will help simplify charity efforts.

