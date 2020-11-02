2 min read

Reddit rants about printers, an AI camera mistakes a referee’s bald head as the ball leading to a very different viewing experience, and a Google Drive scam is making its rounds.

It’s all the tech news that’s popular right now. Welcome to Hashtag Trending! It’s Monday, November 2, and I’m your host Alex Coop.

===

We read it every year, but as the end of 2020 approaches, the obligatory article about how frustrating printers remain today is making its rounds on Reddit. Wired’s Simon Hill held nothing back as he walked through his biggest printer frustrations: Cheap printer deals, expensive ink, and the rinse and repeat process of throwing out the printer after a short honeymoon period when the printer actually works as intended. There’s not much of a solution presented here, and I gotta say, I was very surprised to discover Simon still prints out his plane tickets. Just – why?

=====

Scottish football fans – that’s soccer for the rest of you – experienced a hilarious technical glitch during a recent broadcast. But let’s take a step back for a moment – A couple of weeks ago the Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC soccer team announced a few weeks ago it was moving from using human camera operators to cameras controlled by AI, noting how the new Pixellot system uses cameras with in-built, AI, ball-tracking tech to capture unique footage for subscribers at home. In a hilarious twist of events, the new camera recently decided to track the referee’s bald head, forcing fans to miss their home team scoring a goal due to a camera focused squarely on a shiny bald head.

=====

And another piece from Wired this weekend about a new scam involving Google Drive has garnered much attention. Wired is reporting on a new flaw in the Drive that is being exploited to send out seemingly legitimate emails and push notifications from Google that, if opened, could land people on malicious websites. What’s even more alarming is that the emails and notifications the scam generates come directly from Google. On mobile, the scam uses the collaboration feature in Google Drive to generate a push notification inviting you to click on it. Stay safe out there people.

=====

That’s all the tech news that’s trending right now. Hashtag Trending is a part of the ITWC Podcast network. Add us to your Alexa Flash Briefing or your Google Home daily briefing. I’m Alex Coop , thanks for listening