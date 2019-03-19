2 min read

Samsung removes the charger from its phones after making fun of Apple for doing the same, the San Francisco office market is collapsing as tech workers stay home, and a closer look at the tech firms that are hiring in Canada.

It's Friday, January 15

Remember when Samsung made fun of Apple for removing its charger from the iPhone 12 packaging? Well, Samsung decided to do the same, claiming it’s for the environment’s benefit, which was the same excuse Apple made. Life comes at you fast. Nevertheless, at Samsung Unpacked on Thursday, Samsung unveiled the new Galaxy S21 series smartphones. They appear to be a solid addition to their smartphone lineup, and arrive with more colours and the S Pen, but ditch the charger and microSD card slot. All phones have this year’s top-of-the-line chip for Android phones running under the hood: the Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888. Prices start at CAD $1,200. [Twitter]

The Guardian’s story about San Francisco’s office market collapsing as tech workers stay home has gained a lot of attention on Reddit. The publication says New office-leasing activity in 2020 dropped a staggering 71 per cent compared with the year before, from 7.7m to 2.2m sq ft – the lowest since the early 1990s. Tenant demand also halved during the pandemic, from 6.6m sq ft to 3.3m sq ft. Tech companies that fueled the office real-estate boom in the city across the world, are re-evaluating the future of office culture and working from home. In Canada, OpenText has already signalled its plans to shutter half of its physical offices after the pandemic.

And lastly, LinkedIn has put together a handy list of companies hiring in Canada, and it features several tech companies. It would take way too long to go through the entire thing, so check out the link in the show notes for this episode at ITWorldCanada.com to read the complete list. But some of the companies on the list include: Shopify, Softchoice, OpenText, Cogeco Communications, are just a few of the tech players seeking new talent.

Hashtag Trending is a part of the ITWC Podcast network.