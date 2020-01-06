2 min read

Our obsession with streaming isn’t going away, but what does it mean for our planet? We walk Samsung and its new lite devices, and people are anxiously waiting for the Trudeau government to make up its mind about Huawei.

Trending on LinkedIn is a CBC article about how streaming and other data demands are taking a toll on the environment. With the exponentially increasing digital capabilities all around us, the back-end impacts have largely been swept under the rug despite the immense amount of energy that’s being used to power the infrastructure. And as more smart devices rely on data to operate, their electricity demands are, without a doubt, set to skyrocket. CBC says video streaming is the biggest culprit, with platforms like Amazon Prime Video and Netflix eating up over 60 per cent of all internet traffic, and its usage is only growing. All this has some real implications for our climate, and tech companies in Canada and around the world must develop innovative solutions to deal with the growing issue.

Trending on Twitter is Samsung’s pre-CES announcement. Lite versions of the Galaxy S10 and Note 10 have been unveiled, and Samsung says both will bring along the distinct premium features that current users of its bigger brothers know and enjoy. Including, an uninterrupted display with a 6.7 inch screen size that offers edge-to-edge infinity-O displays, a larger and long-lasting battery, and the Samsung Knox security platform. That’s all we know for now. Expect pricing details to be unveiled at CES.

And lastly, everyone is anxiously waiting to see what the Canadian federal government decides to do about Chinese telecom firm Huawei. Canada will be holding spectrum auctions for 5G for the 3,500 MHz bands later this year but Reddit is already trying to figure out which partner, or partners, Canada will lean on to assemble its 5G infrastructure. Political pressure is mounting across Canada as the Trudeau government comes closer to deciding whether or not to have Huawei in that mix due concerns over the company being state-controlled.

That’s all the tech news that’s trending right now. Hashtag Trending is a part of the ITWC Podcast network. Add us to your Alexa Flash Briefing or your Google Home daily briefing.