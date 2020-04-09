2 min read

Taiwan has advised its public facilities to avoid Zoom whenever possible, Telus CEO donates his quarterly salary to help purchase medical supplies, the CRA actually getting a website right for once.

Trending all over the internet right now is news that Taiwan has advised against using Zoom, currently a top teleconferencing app, due to concerns over privacy and security. Not only was Zoom revealed to lack end to end encryption, Taiwan is also concerned after learning that some Zoom traffic was routed through China, even when meeting participants were not located there. Zoom apologized for the apparent mistake, but Taiwan has advised against using it in its public institutions.

Another bit of news that’s been dominating social media – Telus CEO Darren Entwistle donated his quarterly salary to combat COVID-19. While the company kept the exact dollar figure a secret, Business Vancouver estimated it to be around CA$343,000. Telus promised that all of the donations would be used to purchase medical supplies including masks and ventilators.

And lastly, the CRA has been praised–yes, praised–for its intuitive CERB online portal. CERB, which stands for Canada Emergency Response Benefit, would distribute $2000 per month to Canadians who have lost income due to the pandemic until October. The site received 800,000 applications on the opening day. Despite the enormous traffic, applicants were happy with its straightforward process, with one telling the Financial Post that it was so easy that she thought it was fake.

