2 min read

Tesla’s new battery goals, Toronto is a global powerhouse for startups, and new climate pledges for some of the world’s largest companies.

It’s all the tech news that’s popular right now. Welcome to Hashtag Trending! It’s Thursday, September 24, and I’m your host Baneet Braich.

Tesla has announced a new generation of batteries that will be more powerful and half the expense of the current cells used in the vehicles. Elon Musk says that in three years the new batteries will have larger cylindrical cells providing five times more energy, six times more power and 16 per cent more driving range. To further bring the cost of batteries down, Musk told the Guardian that Tesla plans to recycle its batteries in its Nevada gigafactory and reduce cobalt to virtually zero which is one of the most expensive battery materials. Now, the plans for these batteries are not fully complete just yet and more is to come as environmental policies get stricter and investors are seeking how Tesla can grow it lead over legacy automakers.

====

Despite all the economic and business challenges in 2020. Toronto is one of the world’s leading entrepreneurial ecosystems according to a new report. LinkedIn’s Top Startups in Canada list for 2020 suggests seven of the top 10 startups are Toronto based. The criteria had scopes about employee growth, jobseeker interest, member engagement with the company and its employees. Some of the startups include Drop, Clearblanc, and Book Jane.

=====

Climate Week is underway and some of the world’s largest companies have new plans to combat climate change. Here are some goals the companies announced:

General Electric said it will stop building coal-fired power plants. Morgan Stanley is hopeful to cut the emissions to net-zero within 30 years. Amazon wants to help customers shop for sustainable products, and Walmart says it would only use renewable electricity by 2035 and take its global operations zero-emission within 20 years. [LinkedIn thread]

That’s all the tech news that’s trending right now. Hashtag Trending is a part of the ITWC Podcast network. Add us to your Alexa Flash Briefing or your Google Home daily briefing. I’m Baneet Braich, thanks for listening.