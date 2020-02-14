2 min read

A new report says the collision between business and technology models is causing headaches, the latest stats suggest Macs are more prone to adware infections than PCs, and tech startups are closing in on Kenya.

It’s less of a “tech-lash” and more of a “tech-clash”, according to a new report from research and consulting firm Accenture. More than 52 per cent of consumers say that technology is ingrained into nearly every part of their day-to-day, and 19 per cent report that technology is so intertwined in their lives that they view it as an extension of themselves. The chatter on LinkedIn upon the report’s release is about the challenge for businesses in the next decade. It won’t be about reducing consumers’ use of tech but rather providing more “human-focused experiences” that quell those privacy and ethical fears. Easier said than done, I gotta say. You can find a link to the report on IT World Canada.com

A recently published A Malwarebytes report says threats to Mac computers “increased exponentially” over the last year compared to Windows PCs. Yes, there was a time when malware bounced off Macs like bullets bounce off Superman, but PCs have closed the gap. That’s because Macs have taken a larger piece of the computer market pie, and as a result, become an attractive target for cybercriminals dolling out adware and what Malwarebytes calls “potentially unwanted programs”, or PUPs.

And lastly, there’s a lot of talk on Twitter about Tala and other companies bringing quick loans wrapped in the language of “financial inclusion” to developing countries. The big discussion point: As Tala and other startups flood Kenya with apps offering high-interest loans, are they empowering the poor or profiting from desperation? According to Bloomberg, Tala has made $1 billion in microloans to people in developing countries, all using its app.

