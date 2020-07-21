2 min read

The United Arab Emirates launched its own mission to Mars, there’s a lot of chatter online about how to diversify the C-Suite, and millions of users of free VPN services may have had their information leaked in a recent data breach.

It’s all the tech news that’s popular right now. Welcome to Hashtag Trending! It’s Tuesday July 21, and I’m your host, Baneet Braich.

The United Arab Emirates has successfully launched the Arab world’s first successful mission to Mars. The Hope probe launched from Japan for a seven-month voyage. The mission has cost $200 million dollars and it aims to provide complete photos of the Martian atmosphere for researchers to study. By further studying the weather, changes in the atmosphere, and climate, researchers will get to know the red planet just a little bit better.

The murder of George Flloyd has made the world’s chief diversity officers reevaluate internal policies around hiring and corporate culture. LinkedIn is still buzzing about the staggering imbalance in corporate leadership. Nearly 70 per cent of senior roles are held by white men, according to research from McKinsey. Not only that, but there are only four Black CEOs – none of whom are Black women – in the Fortune 500. What can businesses do to bring more people of colour and other underrepresented groups into the C-Suite? Hundreds of LinkedIn members shared their advice. You can read about their advice here.

And lastly, a recent data breach of free VPN providers has exposed millions of users. The breach has exposed an estimated 1 billion online records. Cybersecurity researchers from Vpn Mentor say they have found an unsecured server shared by several VPNs. In a recent report, researchers note that the server was completely open exposing private user data for everyone to see. Exposed details include email addresses, home addresses, IP addresses and other personal information. However, the VPN companies say they did not collect all the types of data the researchers say they found.

That’s all the tech news that’s trending right now. Hashtag Trending is a part of the ITWC Podcast network. Add us to your Alexa Flash Briefing or your Google Home daily briefing.