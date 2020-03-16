2 min read

Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference goes virtual, a lot of chatter about COVID-19’s impact on data caps and how contractors are still expected to work on-site at Google and Facebook.

Apple’s flagship event is going digital. The Worldwide Developers Conference will run during an unspecified date in June. Participants will engage with developers to get early access to the future of iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS and tvOS. Apple says the WWDC 2020 program will provide Apple’s entire global developer community, which now includes more than 23 million registered developers in more than 155 countries and regions. Apple also announced it will commit $1 million to local San Jose organizations to offset associated revenue loss as a result of WWDC 2020’s new online format.

The coronavirus has forced thousands of workers to work remotely, and Reddit is talking a lot about the impact it will have on internet service providers and their data caps. ISPs are aware that any customer receiving overage fees for running over their data cap because they’re working from home will be pretty upset to say the least. A Tech Crunch story about this topic has garnered a lot of chatter on Reddit about whether or not data caps will see an end. Most comments suggest COVID-19 won’t lead to the removal of data caps, while others also noted that small ISPs need the money from data caps to reinvest into their own infrastructure.

And lastly, more chatter on social media about how companywide directives asking people to work from home might not apply to Facebook or Google’s subcontractors and temp workers. The Guardian reports that Google employees and contractors whose work required to be physically present on-site were still required to come in after Google announced March 10 that it was opening a fund to provide paid sick leave to third-party contractors. Facebook is facing a similar situation according to the publication.

That’s all the tech news that’s trending right now. Hashtag Trending is a part of the ITWC Podcast network. Add us to your Alexa Flash Briefing or your Google Home daily briefing.