YouTube kills crowd-sourced captions, Twitter is bringing the ‘read before you retweet’ prompt to all users, and LinkedIn features post-pandemic work predictions.

It's Friday, September 30

YouTube is killing crowd-sourced captions. The video-sharing giant says it’s removing its “Community Contributions” feature for videos, a function that lets content creators crowdsource captions and subtitles for their videos. YouTube says it is killing the feature due to spam and low usage. “While we hoped Community Contributions would be a wide-scale, community-driven source of quality translations for Creators,” Youtube wrote. It’s rarely used and people continue to report spam and abuse.” The community is not in full agreement. A petition immediately began asking YouTube to reconsider. As of this recording, half-million people have signed.

====

Twitter says it’s bringing its ‘read before you retweet’ prompt to all users “soon.” The feature began early testing in June, prompting users with a message, encouraging them to read a story before retweeting it blindly. Twitter says the reason for this is to improve media literacy and to stop the spread of making misinformation viral. Overall it’s about helping “promote informed discussion.” According to a recent Tweet, Twitter says people open articles 40 per cent more often after seeing the prompt.

====

Here is some outlook on predictions for post-pandemic over LinkedIn. New research by McKinsey & Company shares results from a survey of 800 executives from around the world. It found that 85% of companies accelerated digitization and 67 per cent accelerated automation and artificial intelligence during Covid-19. More employees can expect to work remotely going forward with a large remote work shift in financial services and tech sectors. McKinsey’s survey also projects higher demand for contractors, gig workers and hygiene, cybersecurity and data analytics jobs. [LinkedIn thread]

That's all the tech news that's trending right now.