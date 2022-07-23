Hashtag Weekend – Interview with Julian Galley of Compugen on his cross country bike tour in support of Alzheimer research

Welcome to Hashtag Weekend. I’m Jim Love, CIO of ITWC, publishers of IT World Canada, Channel Daily News, Tech News Day and a host of other technology related publications and podcasts.

This week, we’ve got something that’s a little “off the beaten path” so to speak. We will talk a little bit about some interesting tech – but we’re going to talk to someone who is adding a new twist to the term mobile solution.

Compugen National Solutions Architect, Julian Galley, hit the road on June 28, 2022 in support of the Alzheimer Society of Canada. He is cycling from Compugen’s office in Calgary, Alberta to Compugen headquarters in Richmond Hill, ON.

Julian is the Lead Azure Solutions Architect on Compugen’s Cloud Team, with Compugen’s Datacenter and Cloud practice for 14 years. (For those who might not know the firm, Compugen is Canada’s largest privately-owned and operated IT solutions and service provider)

He has been consulting, designing and implementing technology solutions for Canadian customers from coast to coast.

But there’s a lot more to Julian that just being a solutions architect….

His wife, and their son and daughter currently reside in Calgary, Alberta. In his free time, he is an avid cyclist and skier.

For over a decade, his mother Joan has been on a journey with dementia. This, in addition to traveling across Canada to take his son to university, sparked the idea for Julian’s ride in support of Alzheimer Society of Canada. We published a story on Julian’s ride to make a difference and I was so fascinated with the story that I managed to get an interview with him while he was on the road.

I was able to catch up with Julian when he stopped in Sault Ste. Marie. Our podcast has our complete conversation. We talked about technology, biking and the challenges of a cross country ride.

You can follow Julian at thejourney.compugen.com.

