SUBSCRIBE

Hashtag Weekend – Interview with Julian Galley of Compugen on his cross country bike tour in support of Alzheimer research

Jim Love
Hosted by Jim Love
PeoplePodcasts

Welcome to Hashtag Weekend. I’m Jim Love, CIO of ITWC, publishers of IT World Canada, Channel Daily News, Tech News Day and a host of other technology related publications and podcasts.

This week, we’ve got something that’s a little “off the beaten path” so to speak. We will talk a little bit about some interesting tech – but we’re going to talk to someone who is adding a new twist to the term mobile solution.  

Compugen National Solutions Architect, Julian Galley, hit the road on June 28, 2022 in support of the Alzheimer Society of Canada.  He is cycling from Compugen’s office in Calgary, Alberta to Compugen headquarters in Richmond Hill, ON.

Julian is the Lead Azure Solutions Architect on Compugen’s Cloud Team, with Compugen’s Datacenter and Cloud practice for 14 years. (For those who might not know the firm, Compugen is Canada’s largest privately-owned and operated IT solutions and service provider)

He has been consulting, designing and implementing technology solutions for Canadian customers from coast to coast. 

But there’s a lot more to Julian that just being a solutions architect….

His wife, and their son and daughter currently reside in Calgary, Alberta. In his free time, he is an avid cyclist and skier. 

For over a decade, his mother Joan has been on a journey with dementia. This, in addition to traveling across Canada to take his son to university, sparked the idea for Julian’s ride in support of Alzheimer Society of Canada.  We published a story on Julian’s ride to make a difference and I was so fascinated with the story that I managed to get an interview with him while he was on the road.

I was able to catch up with Julian when he stopped in Sault Ste. Marie.  Our podcast has our complete conversation.  We talked about technology, biking and the challenges of a cross country ride.

You can follow Julian at thejourney.compugen.com

If you have an question, comments or suggestions for the program write to me directly at jlove@itwc.ca  

I”m Jim Love, the host of Hashtag Trending Weekend Edition.  Our producer is James Roy and our production assistant is Krystle McLean.  Catch the daily edition of Hashtag Trending to keep up on the top stories from the world of technology.

Would you recommend this article?

Share

Thanks for taking the time to let us know what you think of this article!
We'd love to hear your opinion about this or any other story you read in our publication.


Jim Love, Chief Content Officer, IT World Canada
Jim Love
Jim Lovehttp://www.itworldcanada.com/
I've been in IT and business for over 30 years. I worked my way up, literally from the mail room and I've done every job from mail clerk to CEO. Today I'm CIO of a great company - IT World Canada - Canada's leading ICT publisher.
Previous articleRogers names new CTO after masssive network failure

Follow this Podcast

Google
Apple
Spotify

More #Hashtag Trending

Channel Daily News

Channel Daily News (CDN) — the voice of the IT solution provider community for more than thirty years — is the most widely read and trusted source of information for channel executives.

Latest news

Rogers names new CTO after masssive network failure

Leadership
Rogers Communications has named a new chief technology officer,...

Canadian Anti-fraud Centre name used in phishing campaign

Security
The name of the Canadian Anti-fraud Centre, a clearing...

Channel Bytes July 22, 2022 – Security services edge market grew 40 percent in Q1;5G cloud networking for enterprises; IT risks from climate change;...

Artificial Intelligence
Staying informed is a constant challenge. There's so much...

Popular this week

Hashtag Trending July 22 – Amazon buys One Medical; FCC probes carrier location data use; YouTube removes videons on abortion misinformation

Podcasts Tom Li -
Amazon acquires One Medical, FCC launches probe into how...

The best of two clouds: Oracle Database Service gets tighter connection with Microsoft Azure

Cloud Tom Li -
Oracle and Microsoft have jointly announced that Oracle Database...

Governments must do more to fight ransomware, says insurance industry

Security Howard Solomon -
Governments and regulators have to do more to counter...

ITWC network