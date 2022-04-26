2 min read

Today, April 26th, the channel community will be gathering (virtually) to celebrate the star innovators of the channel. The chief focus of this year’s Channel Innovation Awards – Finding the Growth Opportunities – will be on the future.

“The world of business in 2022 is certainly not one of absolutes,” said ITWC CEO Fawn Annan. “But what makes this event so impactful is that it has us focus on the things we can change – and in terms of the awards we’ll be handing out, the things companies in the channel are right now changing and raising the bar in.”

The innovative spirit, said Annan, is alive and well, and Channel Daily News and ITWC will once again be recognizing organizations that are showing that spirit, and in the process making a real and measurable difference in their customers’ business.

Up For Grabs

This year, awards will be given in the following categories:

Data Management Master – recognizing a data initiative that enables end users to integrate, cleanse, migrate, analyze and manage data across platforms

The Big List

Also on tap at this premier event is the presentation of the Top 100 Solution Providers.

“We know revenue is only one indicator of success,” said Annan. “However, it appears that despite all that’s going on in the world, and consequently in the world of business, the channel remains strong revenue-wise. Our Top 100 has become a kind of ritual, and any appearance on this ‘list of lists’ is a good reason for a company to take pride.”

Expert Panel

Not to be missed is a panel discussion entitled The Channel … Post-Pandemic. In what will no doubt be a lively discussion, panel experts will endeavour to shed light on how the pandemic has changed how companies do business, what new practices and measures they have adopted, and what paths they are taking into a promising future.

For more information on the event, visit the CIA 2021 web page

Ready to reserve your place right now? Go ahead