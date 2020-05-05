< 1 min read

Hewlett Packard Enterprise this week announced the general availability of its hybrid cloud management platform GreenLake Central.

First announced last December, HPE says it’s also introducing new HPE GreenLake converged data management and modern file storage service offerings with partners Cohesity and Qumulo, respectively.

HPE says there are more than 250 early adopter customers using HPE GreenLake Central.

“HPE GreenLake has gained universal appeal as it uniquely addresses what the market requires for in an ideal as-a-Service experience,” said Keith White, Senior vice-president and general manager of HPE GreenLake in a statement. “With continued high demand for hybrid offerings from our customers, HPE GreenLake Central is an innovative leap forward that enables our customers to choose the cloud destination that makes the most sense based on cost, performance, governance and compliance. It gives developers and line of business decision-makers ways to create and innovate at the speed they need to compete in today’s market.”

HPE also referenced one of its other close partnerships with CyrusOne in a press release this week. HPE first announced its partnership with CyrusOne in June 2019, and this week announced that together they’re expanding their partnership to enable one place billing. This means that HPE GreenLake is delivered with a single contract, invoice, and point of contact with CyrusOne.