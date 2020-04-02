2 min read

HP today announced that it’s providing financing and leasing options for end customers, and offering short-term market and country-specific incentives for channel partners in response to the challenges brought on by COVID-19.

The company’s Integrated Financial Solutions group is now offering a variety of financial and asset lifecycle options, including deferred/reduced payments until 2021, short-term rentals and cash infusion for customer-owned HP devices through a sale-leaseback program. And while specific changes haven’t been outlined, HP also says that it’s launching a more “predictable, flat-rate incentive program and relaxed compensation models to allow for more partner flexibility with linearity while extending deadlines for submission of proof of performance and reporting.” A press release from HP says these offers vary by geography.

“As a global company, we understand the importance of acting globally while executing at the local level. Rather than taking a one-size-fits-all approach, we are taking a customized approach specific to the unique and evolving dynamics at the market and country-level, depending on a variety of factors,” said Christoph Schell, chief commercial officer, HP. “We’re structured to ensure the continuity of our business operations even under the most challenging circumstances and we feel very fortunate to be in a position to offer the help and support needed by our valued partners and customers.”

HP says qualified customers can convert existing, owned workplace products into a payment solution or acquire the technology needed today with reduced payments for the remainder of 2020. Customers can delay a payment structure or enroll in a PC rental program, available on equipment contracts for a period of 12 months. After 12 months, rental devices can be extended, purchased or returned for an upgrade. It’s also offering its HP Sure Click Pro free of charge through September 30, 2020. The Sure Click program is designed to protect a Windows computer from malware lurking on common files and websites. This offer will be available for use on all HP and non-HP Windows 10 PCs.

HP says anyone seeking assistance should use its 24/7 Virtual Agent as the first touchpoint when it comes to customer support, and that more information about COVID-19 can be found here.