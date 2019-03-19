3 min read

HP’s new Elite Dragonfly G2 and Dragonfly Max laptops include new remote work enhancements.

Device HP Elite Dragonfly G2 HP Elite Dragonfly Max CPU Up to 11th-gen Intel Core i7 vPro processor Up to 11th-gen Intel Core i7 vPro processor GPU Intel Iris Xe graphics Intel Iris Xe graphics Display 13.3-inch, 1920 x 1080p, 400 nits, low power

13.3-inch, 1920 x 1080p, 1000 nits, HP Sure View Reflect

13.3-inch, HDR400, 3840 x 2160, 550 nits 13.3-inch, 1920 x 1080p, IPS, 1000 nits, HP Sure View Reflect privacy screen Memory Up to 32GB LPDDR4 Up to 32GB LPDDR4 Storage Up to 2TB Up to 2TB Battery TBD 56.2Wh Ports 1x USB 3.1 Gen 1, 2x USB-C (Thunderbolt 3), 1x HDMI 1.4b, 1x nano SIM 1x USB 3.1 Gen 1, 2x USB-C (Thunderbolt 3), 1x HDMI 1.4b, 1x nano SIM Weight Starting at 1kg (2.2lbs) Starting at 1.13kg (2.49lbs) OS Up to Windows 10 Pro Windows 10 Pro Price TBD TBD

Elite Dragonfly G2

When the first Elite Dragonfly hit the market, its lightweight and attractive design swooned commercial and personal users alike. The Elite Dragonfly G2 retains its predecessor’s design language and tacks on a ton of new features.

The chassis is still made using magnesium alloy and weighs under a kilogram. But under the hood, the Dragonfly G2 now uses Intel’s 11th-gen Tiger lake vPro processors. It also expands memory support to 32GB, double that of the previous generation. The touchpad is now backlit and the keyboard spill-resistant.

Users can configure their device with a 13.3-inch 400 nits 1080p display or a 550 nits 4K display. For those who work in bright environments, HP also offers a 1080p display option that can reach 1000 nits with HP’s privacy screen that shields the display from prying eyes. All displays are covered using Corning’s Gorilla Glass 5 and are compatible with the HP Pen.

Hardware aside, the Elite Dragonfly G2 now supports on-lap detection, intrusion detection, and enhanced sound and AI noise cancellation.

There are some sidegrades as well—for example, the manual webcam shutter slider. Instead, the Elite Dragonfly G2 features a dedicated key on the keyboard to turn the webcam on and off. The webcams still boast an IR sensor for Windows Hello sign in.

Designed as an always-connected device, the Dragonfly G2 accompanies a 4G and 5G radio alongside Wi-Fi to ensure that the Zoom meeting is never interrupted.

Elite Dragonfly Max

The Dragonfly Max has all the benefits of the Dragonfly G2 and then some. In addition to the updated performance and features, the Dragonfly Max also comes with a sharper 5MP webcam. It also features four microphones to capture sound from multiple directions and participants. It also features HP Eyease, a blue light filter typically found on HP’s business monitors.

The extra functionalities do come at the cost of a slight weight increase. Moreover, the Dragonfly Max has only a single 1080p display option.

Availability

The HP Dragonfly G2 is coming to Canada in late January. The Dragonfly Max will follow in April. Pricing will be announced closer to the launch date. Since they’re the best HP has to offer, both in terms of function and style, don’t expect them to be cheap.