Today HP Inc.’s Amplify partner program, which went live last November, received a new component, Amplify Impact.

Amplify Impact, an optional part of the Amplify program, is a way for partners to extend their impact in three areas: climate change, human rights, and the digital divide. Participants will be recognized through certification and an annual awards program. HP’s goal is to enroll at least half of its HP Amplify partners in the program by 2025.

“This new program really represents a major step forward in HP’s ambitious goal to become the most sustainable and just technology company by the year 2030,” said Christoph Schell, HP chief commercial officer. “Our goal is to work with our partners to help drive a more circular and low-carbon economy, cultivate a more diverse, inclusive and equitable supply chain and improve the vitality and resilience of local communities.”

The program’s mission is to drive accountability across three pillars:

Planet : Drive toward a net-zero carbon, fully regenerative circular economy while creating the industry’s most sustainable portfolio of technology, services and solutions.

: Drive toward a net-zero carbon, fully regenerative circular economy while creating the industry’s most sustainable portfolio of technology, services and solutions. People : Respecting human rights, enabling people across the value chain to thrive and cultivating a diverse, equitable and inclusive culture through initiatives such as the HP Racial Equality and Social Justice Task Force.

: Respecting human rights, enabling people across the value chain to thrive and cultivating a diverse, equitable and inclusive culture through initiatives such as the HP Racial Equality and Social Justice Task Force. Community: Empower communities through the power of technology. Help eliminate the digital divide that prevents too many from accessing the education, jobs and healthcare needed to thrive.

All Amplify partners will have access to HP Sustainable Impact resources including training, sales tools, marketing assets, and access to HP’s Sustainability and Compliance Centre, the HP LIFE skills training program, and HP Planet Partners product return and recycling.

In addition, HP will roll out two tracks in selected countries.

Catalyst track members will take the HP Amplify Impact Pledge in which they commit to driving meaningful change, assessing their current impact and identify areas for improvement, implementing a sustainability plan and capture sustainable sales opportunities, and learning how to design sustainable initiatives. Initially, the Catalyst program will roll out in 19 countries: United States, Colombia, Brazil, Mexico, Turkey, UAE, Singapore, Philippines, India, Germany, UK, Sweden, Denmark, France, Italy, Spain, Canada, South Africa and Australia.

The Changemaker track is for partners who do not yet have a sustainability plan. HP will help them develop their long-term plans. In the beginning, it will be available in seven countries: France, Italy, Spain, Canada, South Africa, Australia and select partners in the United States.

“Over the years, we have seen so many businesses step up and put the environment first,” said Jonathan Ceaser and Darry Henderson, Owners, PrinterWorks West, Calgary AB, in a statement. “PrinterWorks West is proud to associate themselves with a company who not only helps to sustain our environment but has now set up a program so that we, their partners, can be involved in this exciting journey. We salute HP for their continued work to create a more sustainable planet.”

Schell described the launch of HP Amplify as a “milestone moment” for HP.

“Sustainable impact isn’t just the right thing to do, and it isn’t just part of our legacy as HP. It is also really good for business. In 2020, sustainable impact helped HP win more than $1 billion in new sales. We look forward to keeping this group up to date on our progress and the incredible work this community does and will continue to do as part of HP Amplify Impact globally,” he said.

Amplify partners can learn more about Amplify Impact on the HP Partner Portal.