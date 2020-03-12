< 1 min read

This week, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) unveiled a software stack for the 5G core, combined with its HPE GreenLake platform, that will be available in the second half of this year.

HPE says the new offerings will allow telcos to incorporate more automation and new 5G services faster across the telco core, edge, and into the enterprise. The company is also embracing an open, disaggregated approach that will allow operators to use the platform with hardware provided by different vendors.

Also:

We can do as-a-service too, says HPE, as its partners help grow GreenLake by 275%

“Openness is essential to the evolutionary nature of 5G and with HPE 5G Core Stack telcos can reduce operational costs, deploy features faster and keep themselves open to multiple networks and technologies while avoiding being locked-in to a single vendor approach,” said Phil Mottram, vice-president and general manager of the CMS Business Unit at HPE, in a March 10 press release.

The newly announced portfolio can also be delivered as-a-service through HPE GreenLake. Pricing will be based on GreenLake consumption-based models.

Additionally, HPE says it’s seeking partners to accelerate opportunities building on Aruba Air Pass and Air Slice to further enhance the integration of the network and customer edges, all of which are then cloud-managed by Aruba Central.