2 min read

IBM last week announced it is offering online Basic Principles of Design coursework and a digital badge credential in collaboration with Adobe.

Provided through IBM’s SkillsBuild for Students program and available as of September 1, the coursework is a free resource open to everyone, but recommended for students aged 14 to 18 years who want to supplement their high school education or for those looking to explore STEM-related careers and earn badge certifications for academic and professional resumes, a spokesperson for IBM told IT World Canada.

Available in English, Brazilian Portuguese, and Spanish, the Basic Principles of Design course aims to help learners recognize what good design looks like, lets them hear from experienced design professionals, and provides resources to help them apply the design principles to actual projects. Learners get to explore the value of visual consistency, balance and proportion. In addition, they get access to curated courses on industry-standard creativity tools such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe InDesign, as well as other interactive coursework.

Educators who use the Basic Principles of Design course can also find other free offerings to help them unlock their students’ creativity on the Adobe Education Exchange, according to IBM.

“IBM thanks Adobe for collaborating on content that can help prepare learners of all backgrounds for the professional workforce,” said Justina Nixon-Saintil, IBM vice-president and global head of its corporate social responsibility initiatives. “Students preparing for careers in any industry need to be comfortable with a range of technical and human-centered skills. Adobe and IBM’s collaboration is intended to help inspire creativity and help students become better communicators and team members as they increasingly join the ranks of workplace professionals.”

IBM’s partnership with Adobe also includes other interactive learning activities and self-assessments, such as one that enables students to explore the different creative personalities that they can express through visual art. Created based on psychological research, IBM says the exercise helps learners understand and maximize their creative potential in all spheres of life, including the workplace. The test assesses learners’ habits and tendencies, such as how they think, act, and see the world. Learners can discover whether they are Artists, Thinkers, Adventurers, Makers, Producers, Dreamers, Innovators, or Visionaries.