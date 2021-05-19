Issues with AI

During a pre-event press conference, IBM president Jim Whitehurst reported on the progress that’s been made in fulfilling the vision presented at last year’s conference.

Despite significant progress, there are still issues to address. Whitehurst pointed out that it’s easy to pick a cloud, but it’s very hard to move applications to it. That led to the development of two products announced at the conference: Mono2Micro (using technology developed for Project Debater), and Project CodeNet. Both look at enterprise applications in different ways to assist in their migration to the cloud.

The challenges attached to AI, particularly in addressing bias, are moving front and centre in the corporate world, he noted.

“It’s becoming a bigger and bigger deal as people start to wrestle with implications of AI,” he said. “It goes from kind of being more back-office stuff that people don’t see to making decisions that directly impact consumers. And so even a year ago, I would say less than a third of my conversations on AI brought up or included discussions of bias. I would say in 90 per cent of my customer conversations now it’s one of the first questions that comes up.”

He said that IBM is making good progress in dealing with the problem, building mitigations into its toolsets. But it’s not stopping companies from looking hard at the technology.

“Coming out of the pandemic, companies are rebuilding entire business models, leveraging the possibilities of digital technologies like hybrid cloud and AI,” Whitehurst said. “I think the cause of that to some extent is almost a do-over of the way we build. This year is going to be considered kind of the moment when the world truly entered a digital century full force.”