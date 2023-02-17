SUBSCRIBE
Security

Indigo back online, but only for browsing

Howard Solomon

Canada’s biggest book chain is back online, but shoppers still can only buy products in stores.

Indigo Books & Music reopened its website today, nine days after suffering a cyber attack. However, it’s window-shop only. “This is our temporary online home where you can browse our great selection of bestselling books and our edit of lifestyle products,” reads a statement on the site.

Nor can users shop through the Indigo mobile app.

An FAQ page repeats what the company has been saying for days: Customer credit and debit card information was not compromised by the attack. Indigo doesn’t store full credit card or debit card numbers in its systems.

“At this time, we can share that our investigation has found no indication that customer data was compromised by the recent cybersecurity incident,” the statement says. “If at any point in the future we determine that personal data has been compromised, we commit to contacting those impacted directly.”

The company hasn’t said if employee information was compromised.

There is no estimate on when online shopping can resume. “Please check back daily for updates and progress,” the website says.

Stores are now accepting cash, debit, credit, and gift card transactions.

Jim Love, Chief Content Officer, IT World Canada

Howard Solomon
