SUBSCRIBE
13
0
Security

Indigo suffers ‘cyber incident,’ knocking it offline

Howard Solomon

Canada’s biggest book chain has suffered what it calls a cyber incident that knocked it offline on Wednesday.

“We experienced a cybersecurity incident earlier today and are working with third-party experts to investigate and resolve the situation,” a notice on the Indigo website said.

“Our hope is to have systems back online as soon as possible. In the interim our website will remain unavailable. At this time we look forward to welcoming customers in our stores for cash transactions. We are temporarily unable to process electronic payments, or to accept gift cards or returns.”

In response to queries on its Twitter page, Indigo says it is trying to understand if customer data was compromised.

Formally known as Indigo Books & Music, the publicly-traded national chain sells books and a wide range of household items such as gloves, scarves, blankets, mugs, toys and stationery. With 8,000 employees, it operates 89 superstores under the Indigo and Chapters banners as well as over 80 small format stores under the names Coles, Indigospirit, SmithBooks, and The Book Company.

At the close of Wednesday’s market the stock was trading at $2.35.

In its latest quarterly results, reported for a 13-week period ending October, 2, 2022, the company said it has revenue of $236.2 million. Merchandise sales, the total of retail and online sales and excluding other revenues, were a record high of any second quarter for the company.

Would you recommend this article?

Share

Thanks for taking the time to let us know what you think of this article!
We'd love to hear your opinion about this or any other story you read in our publication.


Jim Love, Chief Content Officer, IT World Canada

Featured Download

Howard Solomon
Howard Solomon
Currently a freelance writer, I'm the former editor of ITWorldCanada.com and Computing Canada. An IT journalist since 1997, I've written for several of ITWC's sister publications including ITBusiness.ca and Computer Dealer News. Before that I was a staff reporter at the Calgary Herald and the Brampton (Ont.) Daily Times. I can be reached at hsolomon [@] soloreporter.com
Previous article
Give tax break so small Canadian firms can invest in cybersecurity, Parliament told

Related Tech News

More from Howard Solomon

CDN in your inbox

CDN delivers a critical analysis of the competitive landscape detailing both the challenges and opportunities facing solution providers. CDN's email newsletter details the most important news and commentary from the channel.

SUBSCRIBE

Channel Daily News

Channel Daily News (CDN) — the voice of the IT solution provider community for more than thirty years — is the most widely read and trusted source of information for channel executives.

Latest news

Popular this week

Microsoft Edge switching to Adobe PDF rendering engine

Companies Lynn Greiner -
Microsoft has long used its own rendering engine for...

Zoho launches new unified communications platform

Cloud Ashee Pamma -
Today, global technology company Zoho unveiled its unified communications...

Income tax scams targeting Canadians – and Americans – have already started

Security Howard Solomon -
It’s time to start preparing your personal income tax...

ITWC network