Ingram Micro Cloud announces integration with MOME

Ashee Pamma
Source: Getty

California-based cloud services provider Ingram Micro Cloud has announced the integration of Microsoft Online Management Extension (MOME) on Ingram Micro Cloud Marketplace.

Powered by CloudBlue Commerce, this new integration seeks to provide Microsoft partners with an automated solution for selling and managing services from a single location.

The company says that the integration with MOME will benefit managed service providers in the following ways:

  • Customer management: MOME brings Microsoft Partner Center functionality into the Ingram Micro Cloud Marketplace, allowing resellers direct access to customer accounts
  • Domain Management: MOME offers automated domain registration and management features designed to eliminate the labor-intensive, error-prone process of manually connecting and registering client domains.
  • Secure Score: MOME assesses Secure Scores, assigned by Microsoft to customer accounts, by verifying customer’s adherence to the Microsoft Security Best Practices, and hence preventing misuse of services by malicious entities.

“Working closely with Microsoft, and actively listening to our channel partners, this Ingram Micro Cloud Marketplace enhancement delivers the most efficient cross-platform process and ‘single pane of glass’ workflow,” said John Dusett, executive director of Ingram Micro Cloud.

Customers can also choose what they share with partners through MOME’s standalone customer consent mechanism while controlling partner access via Microsoft’s Delegated Administrative Privileges.

Jim Love, Chief Content Officer, IT World Canada

Ashee Pamma
Ashee is a writer for ITWC. She completed her degree in Communication and Media Studies at Carleton University in Ottawa. She hopes to become a columnist after further studies in Journalism. You can email her at apamma@itwc.ca
