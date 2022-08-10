SUBSCRIBE
10
0
End User Hardware

Intel launches Arc Pro A-series workstation graphics solutions

Tom Li
Intel Arc Pro A40. Source: Intel

Intel launched three Arc Pro workstation graphics solutions, the A40, A50, and A30M, at SIGGRAPH 2022 on Aug. 9.

These new solutions are based on the same GPU as Intel’s Arc A380 consumer graphics launched in July.

The Arc Pro A50 and A40 are dedicated cards designed for small form-factor desktop workstations, whereas the Arc Pro A30M is designed for mobile workstations.

Specs-wise, the A50 and A40 feature 128 execution units, 6GB of GDDR6, eight Xe graphics cores, and eight ray tracing units. Base clocks are dialled to 2,000 MHz for both cards. Where they differ is their thermal design power. The A50 has a 75W TDP whereas the A40 targets 50W. Because of their low power requirements, the cards can run using the power supplied through the PCIe slot alone.

Intel Arc Pro A50 graphics card
Intel Arc Pro A50. Source: Intel

The Arc Pro A30M features the same 50W TDP as the A40, but comes with 4GB of GDDR6 instead of 6GB. Its memory bandwidth is also a tad lower at 128GB/s compared to the 192GB/s of its desktop counterparts.

In the press release, Intel says its Arc Pro A-series graphics target certifications with professional design and media applications.

Arc Pro also carries production-oriented features such as Hyper Compute, Dynamic Powershare, and Hyper Encode, all designed to accelerate media production tasks.

Being a new entrant to the desktop workstation graphics market, Intel will face intense competition from established rivals like AMD and Nvidia, though one area where the Arc series currently has an edge is support for hardware accelerated AV1 encode. Intel claims that its AV1 codec performance is 50x faster than software encode off of the processor.

Intel didn’t say when these graphics solutions would hit the market or disclose their pricing. It only said that they’ll be coming later this year. The company will be demonstrating systems with Arc Pro A-series graphics on the SIGGRAPH show floor.

Would you recommend this article?

Share

Thanks for taking the time to let us know what you think of this article!
We'd love to hear your opinion about this or any other story you read in our publication.


Jim Love, Chief Content Officer, IT World Canada

Featured Download

Tom Li
Tom Li
Telecommunication and consumer hardware are Tom's main beats at Channel Daily News. He loves to talk about Canada's network infrastructure, semiconductor products, and of course, anything hot and new in the consumer technology space. You'll also occasionally see his name appended to articles on cloud, security, and SaaS-related news. If you're ever up for a lengthy discussion about the nuances of each of the above sectors or have an upcoming product that people will love, feel free to drop him a line at tli@itwc.ca.
Previous articleChannel Bytes July 29, 2022 – D&H becomes authorized Microsoft CSP program provider; OSF Digital acquires Aarin; Checkmarx launches MSSP program; and more
Next articleStudy reveals Microsoft dominates brand loyalty for productivity devices

Related Tech News

More from Tom Li

CDN in your inbox

CDN delivers a critical analysis of the competitive landscape detailing both the challenges and opportunities facing solution providers. CDN's email newsletter details the most important news and commentary from the channel.

SUBSCRIBE

Channel Daily News

Channel Daily News (CDN) — the voice of the IT solution provider community for more than thirty years — is the most widely read and trusted source of information for channel executives.

Latest news

Hashtag Trending August 11 – Meta worries about idle workforce; Microsoft disbands prosumer team; Google grills Apple over texting beef

Podcasts
Meta CEO worries that some employees aren’t doing work,...

The most Googled 3D printing questions of 2022

Emerging Tech
3D printing experts Hubs.com have analyzed Google search data...

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 hands-on

Communications & Telecom
The Galaxy Z Fold 4 5G smartphone, with its...

Popular this week

Beware of simultaneous cyber attacks, warns Sophos

Security Howard Solomon -
It’s bad enough to be victimized by one threat...

RCMP: Spyware only used with court approval

Government & Public Sector Howard Solomon -
The RCMP keeps adding new information about its court-approved...

Many North American firms have no cyber insurance coverage: Survey

Security Howard Solomon -
Many North American organizations still don’t have cyber insurance,...

ITWC network