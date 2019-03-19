2 min read

It’s been a long-time coming, but Intel says it’s ready to launch its new Intel Partner Alliance program Jan. 11.

Intel announced plans to modernize its ageing channel program back in October 2019, and now, it all goes live on Monday with the work of fully integrating their two partner portals completed.

“The new Intel Partner Alliance will better reflect the diversity of business models among partners and give them the opportunity to maximize program benefits. We appreciate each of our partners for their continued collaboration to bring new technologies to life for our customers across the world,” said Eric Thompson, Intel’s general manager of global partner enablement, in a Jan. 7 press release.

Also:

The reconstruction of the partner program represents some of the massive changes to Intel’s ecosystem and focuses heavily on partner roles. Intel says the program expands the types of partner roles Intel engages with to increase collaboration across the ecosystem. New roles include field-programmable gate array design services, cloud service provider, independent software vendor, distributor, manufacturer, solution provider, original equipment manufacturer and service integrator. In a nutshell, partners who want to be a top tier Intel partner have other options besides selling PCs by the thousands.

Other elements of the Intel Partner Alliance include:

Intel Partner University : Deeper training for Intel’s partners to grow their expertise on a variety of topics, solutions and specialties.

Personalized experiences : More personalized content for customers through artificial intelligence, whether it be rewards, training or products.

Benefits : Expansion of the rewards system to simplify and maximize program benefits and rewards across all partner levels and roles.

Intel Solutions Marketplace : New opportunities for partner connections and matchmaking, lead generation and management, and storefront monitoring.

Starting Jan. 11, partners can log in to the new Intel Portal to activate their accounts and explore the updated interface and new offerings. Existing partners are invited to a webcast to celebrate the launch and to hear from leaders how Intel is supporting them in 2021. Partners can attend the webcast on Jan. 12 from 8 to 9 a.m. PST or from 7 to 8 p.m. PST. Registration for the webcast is on the Intel Partner Alliance website.