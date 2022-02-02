< 1 min read

ITI, a technology transformation company based in Quebec City and Laval, Quebec, has acquired Zycom Technology, an IT infrastructure and managed IT services company based in Toronto, Ontario.

ITI (for IT Intelligence) is currently ranked 7th in Channel Daily News’ 2021 ranking of technology providers in Canada, based on 2020 revenues.

According to the company, the acquisition allows it to strengthen and secure its position in a rapidly consolidating market for technological transformation and information technology (IT) for businesses.

The company says it plans to use Zycom’s expertise and reputation in the Ontario market, for example with education, healthcare and manufacturing organizations, as a springboard to accelerate its development and growth in Canada.

As a result, customers of Zycom, which was founded in 1998, will have access to ITI’s portfolio of cloud services, while ITI’s customers will have access to Zycom’s expertise in hyperconverged infrastructure and cloud platforms.

In addition, ITI said it expects to be able to offer more tailored managed and professional IT services to current and future customers.

ITI currently has 400 employees and 1,500 active customers, including medium and large private and public sector organizations.

“What we didn’t want was for Zycom to be absorbed by a large company with rigid processes that slow down progress and innovation,” said Mike Lucas, vice president of operations at Zycom.

He added that ITI has “the structure needed for more extensive growth”.