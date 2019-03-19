< 1 min read

No, Commvault isn’t scooping up the Toronto Maple Leafs’ captain, but it is hiring a former EMC exec as its new vice-president of global channel and alliances.

In his new role, Commvault says Tavares will be responsible for overseeing the growth of Commvault’s Global Partner Organization and strengthening the company’s relationships with partners worldwide. Tavares joins Commvault from Dell EMC, where he worked in a variety of sales leadership roles, first for EMC and continuing through the merger with Dell.

Also:

Tavares played a key role in growing Dell EMC’s datacentre business encompassing software, hardware, and services, built a world-class sales team, and increased revenue year-over-year.

“I am excited to bring my long-standing sales expertise to Commvault and aid the company in continuing to grow its reputation for providing trusted enterprise-grade data management solutions across the global channel,“ Tavares. said in a Jan. 6 press release. “The Global Partner Organization has done some amazing things, especially during such uncertain times this past year. I look forward to building on this momentum and creating long-lasting partnerships that will truly benefit our customers.”

With this change, Commvault says its former VP of the partner organization at Commvault, Mercer Rowe, will be taking on the role of area VP and general manager of Commvault Systems Japan. He will be focused on growing Metallic, Commvault’s SaaS division, in the region and further strengthening Commvault’s presence in the Asia Pacific.

*Correction: Commvault has informed Channel Daily News that a press release describing Mercer Rowe as the new area vice-president for Commvault’s business in Japan was incorrect. His title is actually vice-president and general manager, Commvault Systems Japan.